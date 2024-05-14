In 2013, while working on their third startup company, Christopher Ngyuen and Lee Liu had an epiphany: no log management tool was fully capable of handling the intense needs of a modern, cloud-native development stack. Traditional log analysis methodology simply wasn’t responsive or scalable enough to manage the level of data sprawl that happens in dynamic cloud environments.

If it frustrated them, they knew other DevOps teams were chasing data activity, too. So, they pivoted to start crafting a logging platform they could use, building on top of the popular Elasticsearch tool.

Logging has always provided critical information for developers on the lookout for code errors. When it involved a single server, logging was relatively straightforward, if often slow. But when virtualization moved into the data center, the process got significantly messier.

Centralized logging evolved to corral log files, but it was still up to developers, IT or infrastructure teams to organize the logging for themselves — a time-consuming, expensive use of resources. Worse, the growing clamor for zero downtime increased the speed at which developers needed real-time visibility into issues and changes. Today, containers that make up an application are proliferating as a new foundation for modernization.

“Anytime your application grows, you have more logs to deal with. Anytime you have new applications that come into your environment, or you’re launching new products, you have more logs,” says Norman Hsieh, VP of Business Development at LogDNA. “And effectively, somebody needs to spend more time managing and scaling that.”

After putting their integrated logging version to the test on Hacker News, Hsieh says, “We immediately saw a genuine demand and need for new perspective on logging.”

He continues: “At some point, you literally don’t have to touch any boxes, but you could have thousands of machines out there running your applications. Now multiply that by 10 or 100 in terms of the number of containers you’re running. You’re looking at a huge sprawl of data in these architectural frameworks, and it’s all automated but you don’t really know what’s going on. The only way to get that information is to save a log. And what you need now is a tool modernized enough to provide DevOps intelligence, know the frameworks and organize all that data automatically for you.”

And then the co-founders saw the writing on the wall: Kubernetes. “We thought it was an awesome technology to back our own architecture,” Hsieh adds. A groundswell of developers was fast adopting the lightweight, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads.

The LogDNA team seized on the advanced orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes in cloud environments, and looked for a leader in this space.