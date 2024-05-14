When it comes to launching an online campaign, today’s marketers are faced with a bewildering array of options, especially when it comes to social media platforms.

With so many ways of reaching customers, how can you find the best way to get your message across to the right audience at the right time in the right place, focusing on the subjects which really matter? And how can you control the narrative to make sure your brands and products are presented to potential customers in the right light, increasing the relevance of your messages?



Liquid Newsroom was founded to help its clients answer these questions using its own proprietary and web-based platform, which includes artificial intelligence, social graph analytics, machine learning, and cognitive computing for something known as contextual storytelling. Its web-based technology platform generates streams of content—news stories, articles, blog posts and so on—that are curated to appeal to specific markets, and which help to ensure that its clients’ products and brands are seen and heard in the right context—helping to build stronger brands, and potentially improve the chances of conversion.



Steffen Konrath, CEO of Liquid Newsroom, explains how the process works: “When a new client comes to us for advice about how to improve their presence in a particular market, the first step is to gain an understanding of what that market looks like from a conversational point of view. What themes are thriving? Who are the most important influencers? What conversations are hot, and how do they differ based on location, demographics, or time of day?



“Using traditional methods, surveying a new ‘information market’ would take us five or six days. We wanted to find a way to explore this data more quickly and efficiently, helping us understand the scope of a new project and provide initial advice for our clients in hours, rather than days.”

