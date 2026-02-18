CCG collaborated with IBM to build LEXXARI™, an intelligent policy interpretation platform that reads, summarizes, and interprets dense policy documents.

LEXXARI was co-developed in just 14 weeks. By combining their unique areas of expertise, IBM and CCG were able to design workflows that mirror how carriers, agents, and policyholders interact with policy data.

IBM watsonx® was trained on real-world insurance policies and AI agents from IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® were integrated into the platform to provide users with actionable, step-by-step guidance.

The result was a seamless, AI-driven platform that turns hours of manual review into immediate insights.