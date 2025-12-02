Les Mills is a global fitness company that delivers science-backed group workouts, immersive digital fitness solutions and programs with proven results.

To support their rapid global expansion, the company sought to modernize and consolidate fragmented systems. Finance teams relied on Microsoft Dynamics AX 2009 running on an outdated on‑premises infrastructure with manual, paper‑based workflows. Manual payment processing across multiple providers led to inconsistent reporting, causing delays, missed details and reconciliation issues. Additionally, subscription billing and revenue recognition were managed outside the system, raising the risk of errors and unfavorable audits.

All these inefficiencies—and dissatisfaction—increased as the company’s user base grew after franchise acquisitions. Les Mills saw the urgent need for a scalable, cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to standardize global finance, improve compliance management and drive efficiency.