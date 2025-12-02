Les Mills and IBM boost efficiency and automation through ERP transformation
Les Mills is a global fitness company that delivers science-backed group workouts, immersive digital fitness solutions and programs with proven results.
To support their rapid global expansion, the company sought to modernize and consolidate fragmented systems. Finance teams relied on Microsoft Dynamics AX 2009 running on an outdated on‑premises infrastructure with manual, paper‑based workflows. Manual payment processing across multiple providers led to inconsistent reporting, causing delays, missed details and reconciliation issues. Additionally, subscription billing and revenue recognition were managed outside the system, raising the risk of errors and unfavorable audits.
All these inefficiencies—and dissatisfaction—increased as the company’s user base grew after franchise acquisitions. Les Mills saw the urgent need for a scalable, cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to standardize global finance, improve compliance management and drive efficiency.
Partnering with IBM Consulting®, Les Mills embarked on a global finance transformation by replacing their existing Microsoft Dynamics AX 2009 system with the newer Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations solution, standardizing processes and enabling scalability across multiple geographies.
Building on this foundation, Les Mills automated month-end IFRS 15 accrual accounting through seamless integration of subscription billing from Les Mills Plus (LM+), improving compliance management and accuracy. Furthermore, the company automated bank reconciliations through HSBC bank and ASB bank integrations, accelerating month-end closures and reducing manual effort.
Continuing their innovation journey, the company introduced modern reconciliation methods and Microsoft Copilot to deliver AI-driven insights and enhanced productivity. Ongoing improvements such as web sales payment integration and late payment fee automation further strengthened their digital finance ecosystem.
As a result of their finance systems transformation, Les Mills achieved strong operational and financial results.
Supported by IBM’s expertise and automation‑led approach, Les Mills now operates with greater agility, scalability and confidence to drive ongoing innovation and growth.
Les Millsis a global fitness company partnering with more than 20,000 clubs worldwide. They deliver science-backed group workouts, immersive digital fitness solutions and iconic programs such as BODYPUMP and BODYCOMBAT. With a mission to create a fitter planet, Les Mills combines music, movement and technology to inspire millions globally.
IBM Consulting empowers enterprises with AI‑driven data and analytics strategies as well as finance and accounting outsourcing services. From modern data architectures to automated procure‑to‑pay processes and reporting, IBM Consulting delivers trusted insights, efficiency, compliance management and scalable innovation across operations.
