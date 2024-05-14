When a leading casual dining chain wanted to target core guests with strong value promotions during lunch and dinner, drive brand reconsideration through maximum visibility, and speak to the right customers, in the right place, at the right time, it turned to IBM Watson Advertising to reach relevant consumers.

Leveraging IBM Watson Advertising's award-winning branded backgrounds and custom creative in-store locators on The Weather Channel digital properties, IBM Watson Advertising promoted the brand’s new menu specials during key dining windows.

Current and potential customers were effectively targeted via IBM Watson Advertising’s 1st-party location offering, Location Targeting, and the campaign also included an attribution study to measure in-store visits.