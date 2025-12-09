Patent firms in the intellectual property industry face growing pressure to deliver strong IP protection within leaner budgets as inflation and economic uncertainty reduce R&D funding. LDS Łazewski Depo & Partners, a leading Warsaw-based patent firm with over 40 IP professionals including lawyers, patent attorneys, and trademark specialists, faced their own similar challenges.



Manual patent searches consumed significant time, posing the risk of missing critical publications and creating potential liability. Drafting applications was also labor-intensive and prone to human error, increasing the chance of overlooked mistakes that could lead to rejected filings.

To address these challenges, LDS sought ways to streamline work processes to better serve their clients.