LDS Łazewski Depo & Partners teams up with nFlo to support patent attorneys with IBM watsonx technology.
Patent firms in the intellectual property industry face growing pressure to deliver strong IP protection within leaner budgets as inflation and economic uncertainty reduce R&D funding. LDS Łazewski Depo & Partners, a leading Warsaw-based patent firm with over 40 IP professionals including lawyers, patent attorneys, and trademark specialists, faced their own similar challenges.
Manual patent searches consumed significant time, posing the risk of missing critical publications and creating potential liability. Drafting applications was also labor-intensive and prone to human error, increasing the chance of overlooked mistakes that could lead to rejected filings.
To address these challenges, LDS sought ways to streamline work processes to better serve their clients.
Working with IBM and nFlo—an IBM Silver Partner—LDS embraced AI to accelerate and simplify the IP protection process. Using the IBM® watsonx.ai® studio, nFlo developed PatentPro AI to help patent firms reduce labor-intensive manual tasks during IP projects. Adopting this solution enabled LDS to accelerate key stages of their IP workflow, such as patent searches.
Now, instead of spending countless hours manually searching for and reviewing databases, attorneys could describe inventions in natural language and let PatentPro AI use API integrations to surface relevant patents complete with confidence scores.
Because PatentPro AI was created for industries routinely dealing with commercially sensitive information, LDS was also able to ensure their solution incorporated strong client information security and data governance capabilities.
PatentPro AI had a positive impact on LDS almost immediately, helping them save time on searches and improving confidence in outcomes. Freed from manual tasks, attorneys are now able to focus on higher-value work such as strategic consulting and technical assessments. Building on the success of patent searches, LDS plans to pilot PatentPro AI for drafting, allowing teams to input shorter versions of their arguments, which the solution can then expand into full patent application drafts for review. As adoption of PatentPro AI grows, LDS expects to handle more projects annually while maintaining and exceeding the exceptional level of service quality the firm prioritizes.
Founded in 1995, LDS Łazewski Depo & Partners provides clients across Poland with top-quality IP expertise. Based in Warsaw, their team of over 40 professionals and support staff includes lawyers, patent attorneys, and trademark specialists.
Based in Warsaw, Poland, nFlo is a company specializing in comprehensive IT infrastructure, cyber security, and AI solutions. Providing high-quality consulting, implementation, maintenance and auditing services, nFlo works to guarantee the reliability, efficiency and security of their clients’ IT systems.
