“Krista Software, a leading AI technology provider, is excited to integrate with IBM’s watsonx.ai platform to accelerate our mission to create technology that understands people. There’s a lot of excitement in the market about the value potential of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, but many teams are struggling to get started because of concerns about costs, data privacy, other aspects of the enterprise readiness of available LLM solutions. IBM’s watsonx.ai is the first enterprise-grade LLM offering that brings trustworthy, scalable, and transparent AI that can be delivered on timelines and maintained at costs that align with industry leading return on investment (ROI).”



Luther Birdzell

Chief AI Officer

Krista Software