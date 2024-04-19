The cloud may be mainstream now, but a few years ago, customers weren't as used to it as they are today. Switching from an on-premises model to the cloud, without having a clear idea what that meant for the flexibility of the solutions, either at the economic or growth level, did not seem particularly compelling.

Some eight years ago, KIO Spain, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company oriented toward mission-critical infrastructure, sought to differentiate itself from the competition by focusing on specialization, availability and quality. It had a reduced portfolio of services, but broad enough that customers could choose the optimal infrastructure for their workloads according to their needs. For those customers with high workloads in SAP, KIO Spain’s offerings go hand-in-hand with IBM Power® servers, which offer great value in cloud services. The performance of the IBM Power platform sets its apart, and it allows customers to fire up new instances (as memory permits) at the pace demanded by their projects.

It has been 7 years since KIO Spain began working with IBM and the key selling point has been, without a doubt, its offering of an IBM Power demo to clients, managed by an integrator. The demo allows companies to assess the robustness of IBM solutions for themselves, and to see how they work optimally with servers that have large amounts of RAM.

100% of the companies that agreed to try IBM Power servers have turned into customers, and are now part of KIO Spain’s roster. This constitutes 17 companies throughout Spain in the food, logistics, chemical industry, manufacturing industry and public administration sectors.