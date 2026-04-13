Building trust and scalability: KAFD transforms identity management

King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is shaping Riyadh’s future as a smart district, designed to deliver seamless digital experiences for residents, retailers, and businesses. Mobile apps and community portals are central to this vision, enabling services from property management to event notifications.

As the number of digital services grew, secure and unified access became critical—not only for convenience but also for compliance and trust. However, KAFD’s custom-built Single Sign-On (SSO) solution could not keep pace with modern security standards or the expanding application ecosystem.

Each new integration required custom development, slowing onboarding and driving up costs. Users faced multiple redirects and inconsistent login experiences, while the absence of centralized policy enforcement raised compliance risks. To strengthen security and support future growth, KAFD needed a modern identity solution aligned with industry standards.