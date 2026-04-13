Building trust and scalability: KAFD transforms identity management

How KAFD replaced a legacy sign-on system with a secure, standards-based identity layer, improving user experience and enabling future growth.
King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is shaping Riyadh’s future as a smart district, designed to deliver seamless digital experiences for residents, retailers, and businesses. Mobile apps and community portals are central to this vision, enabling services from property management to event notifications.
As the number of digital services grew, secure and unified access became critical—not only for convenience but also for compliance and trust. However, KAFD’s custom-built Single Sign-On (SSO) solution could not keep pace with modern security standards or the expanding application ecosystem.
Each new integration required custom development, slowing onboarding and driving up costs. Users faced multiple redirects and inconsistent login experiences, while the absence of centralized policy enforcement raised compliance risks. To strengthen security and support future growth, KAFD needed a modern identity solution aligned with industry standards.
To deliver a seamless experience across its growing digital ecosystem, KAFD partnered with Orange Business Services and IBM to modernize identity management. The team implemented IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration, connecting CRM systems with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD B2C) to create a centralized, standards‑based identity layer. Supporting OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect, the solution enables secure token‑based authentication and granular permissions without custom coding.
By orchestrating identity workflows through webMethods, KAFD accelerated onboarding for new apps and introduced delegated access for property management. The hybrid architecture ensures compliance today while providing flexibility for future enhancements such as multi-factor authentication, passwordless login, and social sign-on—laying the foundation for a secure, scalable smart district.
The modernized SSO delivered measurable improvements across security and user experience. Login success rates rose from 90% to 95%, authentication errors dropped by 30%, and the platform has maintained zero security incidents since deployment. Onboarding new applications is now streamlined and consistent, eliminating custom development and reducing complexity.
With three B2C apps already integrated—and more planned—the solution provides a secure, scalable identity foundation that supports KAFD’s vision of a fully connected smart district. Residents, visitors, and businesses benefit from a unified login experience that combines convenience with compliance. With a unified identity layer managed through webMethods Hybrid Integration, KAFD now has the modern foundation required to support AI‑assisted access intelligence and future authentication innovations.
King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is a premier business and lifestyle hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Designed as a smart district, it combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable infrastructure, and world-class services to support financial institutions, enterprises, and residents in a fully connected urban ecosystem.
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