Consistent, Reliable Communication Through a Unified Notification Hub

King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is already recognized as a leading smart district, offering advanced services to residents, visitors, and businesses. However, as the ecosystem grew, managing notifications across multiple platforms became increasingly complex.

Alerts for safety, commercial offers, and service updates were handled by separate systems, each with its own logic. This caused duplicate messages, inconsistent branding, and no centralized tracking. Delays in critical alerts, such as fire warnings or payment reminders, increased operational risk. To maintain its reputation for innovation and improve user experience, KAFD needed a unified solution to orchestrate communication across all channels.