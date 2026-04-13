The path to real-time financial control

King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a flagship smart city in Riyadh, is designed to be a hub for financial innovation and global business. To achieve this vision, KAFD needed a digital backbone capable of handling complex financial operations with speed and accuracy. However, its banking integrations were fragmented—each bank used different protocols and formats for MT940/MT942 statements. This led to manual reconciliation, delays in reporting, and frequent errors.

Without real-time visibility, financial governance was compromised, and decision-making slowed. KAFD required a secure, scalable integration platform to unify these connections and enable accurate, timely insights — creating the foundation for future AI‑powered analytics, financial forecasting, and automation across the district.