The path to real-time financial control

Transforming fragmented banking connections into a streamlined, scalable platform for financial governance and operational efficiency
King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a flagship smart city in Riyadh, is designed to be a hub for financial innovation and global business. To achieve this vision, KAFD needed a digital backbone capable of handling complex financial operations with speed and accuracy. However, its banking integrations were fragmented—each bank used different protocols and formats for MT940/MT942 statements. This led to manual reconciliation, delays in reporting, and frequent errors.
Without real-time visibility, financial governance was compromised, and decision-making slowed. KAFD required a secure, scalable integration platform to unify these connections and enable accurate, timely insights — creating the foundation for future AI‑powered analytics, financial forecasting, and automation across the district.
of reconciliation time
in manual workload
in errors
In partnership with Orange Business Services, KAFD selected IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration as a strategic enabler to unify systems, modernize operations, and enhance customer experiences.
The platform replaced point-to-point connections with a centralized integration layer, consolidating all banking interactions into a single, secure gateway. It standardized message formats, automated reconciliation workflows, and eliminated manual processes that previously caused delays and errors. With API-driven connectivity, process orchestration, and real-time monitoring, the solution provided a unified approach to managing financial data. Its hybrid architecture ensured compliance with on-prem ERP systems while leveraging cloud scalability for future growth, enabling KAFD to onboard new banks quickly without custom development.
The impact was transformative. KAFD reduced manual workload by 50%, cut errors by 50%, and shortened reconciliation time from 2–3 hours to just 30 minutes. Real-time visibility into cash positions strengthened financial governance and improved compliance, giving decision-makers the confidence to act quickly.
The platform’s scalability allowed KAFD to expand from one bank to multiple financial institutions, all through configuration rather than custom development. This integration capability supports KAFD’s broader vision of becoming a global financial hub, where technology enables transparency, operational agility, and sustainable growth.
King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) is a premier business and lifestyle hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Designed as a smart district, it combines cutting-edge technology, sustainable infrastructure, and world-class services to support financial institutions, enterprises, and residents in a fully connected urban ecosystem.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.