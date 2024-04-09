For all its promise, the adoption of AI has been notably slower in regulated industries, IP-driven sectors and entities dealing with highly sensitive data, with data privacy and security being the main concerns.

Jamworks, a startup focused on note taking for the business and education sectors, sought to help these sectors accelerate their adoption of AI. The company needed a solution to provide confidential AI to enterprise customers who require additional security assurances around the sensitive information contained in business discussions.

Most important, Jamworks needed to demonstrate that meeting transcripts would remain confidential.