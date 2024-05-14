Access to electricity is so critical to modern society that it might almost be considered a human right, yet nearly one billion people in sub-Saharan Africa still have no access to any electricity supply. This isn’t just because remote areas lack infrastructure; in Tanzania, for example, around 50% of the population lives in close proximity to the grid, but only 16% of homes are connected to it.

The problem is that installing a connection requires significant up-front investment, which puts it beyond the reach of many families. As a result, every time they need to charge their cell phones, they must pay someone who is connected, and the prices are often outrageously high. It’s estimated that many people in sub-Saharan Africa spend up to 10% of their income on electricity, which is more than 10 times higher than the average proportion in Europe and North America.

France-based Irene Energy realized that many of these issues could be solved by creating an easier, cheaper and more flexible back-office infrastructure for energy service providers. For example, if payment management and processing costs are low enough, it becomes viable for people to pay small amounts of their weekly income into a community fund until they’ve saved up enough for a new grid connection to be installed. It also enables electricity roaming; for example, a user could charge their phone at a friend’s house but pay for the electricity themselves, ensuring that costs are shared fairly.

“We saw a huge opportunity to change energy markets for the better with a secure, scalable, powerful and affordable back-office infrastructure for energy service providers,” explains Guillaume Marchand, founder of Irene Energy. “We just needed to find the right third parties to help us solve the formidable technical challenge.”