Powering multi-edge resilience with DNS

IO River enables organizations to unlock the full potential of multi-edge architectures by intelligently routing traffic and deploying compute across multiple edge providers. As multi-edge strategies grow more complex, traffic steering policies must optimize for performance, cost and availability—at scale.

These highly granular policies must ultimately be executed at the DNS layer, where even small limitations can affect uptime and user experience. Previously reliant on a single DNS provider, IO River faced constraints around redundancy and flexibility. Because DNS is a critical dependency, any weakness could directly impact traffic routing, platform reliability and customer confidence.