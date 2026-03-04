Powering multi-edge resilience with DNS

IO River uses IBM NS1 Connect to enable granular, resilient traffic steering.
IO River enables organizations to unlock the full potential of multi-edge architectures by intelligently routing traffic and deploying compute across multiple edge providers. As multi-edge strategies grow more complex, traffic steering policies must optimize for performance, cost and availability—at scale.
These highly granular policies must ultimately be executed at the DNS layer, where even small limitations can affect uptime and user experience. Previously reliant on a single DNS provider, IO River faced constraints around redundancy and flexibility. Because DNS is a critical dependency, any weakness could directly impact traffic routing, platform reliability and customer confidence.
IO River selected IBM® NS1 Connect® for its flexibility, configurability and clean API integration. Other providers required more complicated implementations and lacked the functionality to support high-granularity routing logic.
IO River integrated IBM NS1 Connect Traffic Steering directly into its platform, transforming DNS from a static configuration layer into a dynamic decision engine. Using NS1 Filter Chains, IO River translates complex, customer-defined policies into precise DNS logic, including ASN-based routing. The integration improved redundancy, reduced reliance on a single DNS provider and enables the platform to scale as new edge providers and routing strategies are introduced.
Since implementing IBM NS1 Connect, IO River has experienced 100% uptime. The architectural impact was immediate, strengthening availability across its edge layer and improving overall platform resilience.
With multi-provider DNS support, IO River reduced dependency risk and increased confidence in reliability for both internal teams and customers. DNS is no longer a limiting factor but an enabler of advanced traffic routing capabilities, including ASN-based steering. The platform now has a scalable foundation to support future performance optimization and the growing demands of multi-edge architectures.
IO River is the home for Multi-Edge solutions, enabling organizations to build, deploy and manage traffic steering and edge compute across multiple edge providers—optimizing for performance, cost and availability.
IBM NS1 Connect provides intelligent, API-first DNS and traffic steering that translates complex routing policies into precise, high-performance decisions. With advanced capabilities such as Filter Chains and ASN-based routing, organizations can improve resilience, availability and control across multi-cloud and multi-edge environments.
