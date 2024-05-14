For first responders such as International Medical Corps (IMC), fast deployment can make the difference between life and death. On average, the acute phase of a disaster lasts just 72 hours, and it is during this window that the most lives can be saved. To shorten its response times, IMC needs accurate, real-time insight into emerging disaster situations—and its own finances—to channel appropriate resources to the disaster and keep personnel on the ground informed.

Ali Arshad, Manager of Data Analytics at International Medical Corps, takes up the story: “At IMC, we collect a wide variety of data to drive effective decision-making, and we are always looking for ways to cut down our response times. The challenge we faced wasn’t access to raw data—it was converting that data into actionable insights. Our aim was to spend less time crunching the numbers, and more time acting on the results of our analyses.”

In the past, IMC personnel recorded data on emerging situations and available resources in multiple separate spreadsheets, which the organization’s analysts would then manually consolidate—a time-consuming process.

Arshad continues: “Our previous approach to reporting relied heavily on spreadsheets, which made it extremely difficult to extract the information we need to make an impact during those all-important first 72 hours. We decided to implement a single, robust platform that could centralize our reporting and analysis and provide reliable information.”