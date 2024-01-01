"As an IBM Business Partner and an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, an open platform is essential to the solutions we provide. IBM® watsonx.governance™, built for on-premises environments or the cloud service of choice, is engineered to strengthen an organization’s ability to mitigate risks, manage regulatory requirements and address ethical concerns for both generative AI and machine learning (ML) models. These capabilities are an important consideration as we tailor our solutions for our startup and SMB customers."
Justin Copie
CEO
Innovative Solutions
Innovative Solutions is focused on helping every small to midsize business, across the U.S. and Canada, leverage the power of the cloud to drive business growth. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, they specialize in cloud consulting, cloud migrations, cloud optimization, and cloud-native development.
