iDonate, a prominent leader in the non-profit fundraising sector, aimed to further their mission of equipping charities with effective fundraising tools.

Recognizing that non-profits often fall behind in technology adoption, iDonate saw the necessity to innovate and modernize their outdated platforms to harness the latest technological advancements. The company’s ambitious yet clear objective was to expand the reach and impact of its products and services through cutting-edge technologies.

However, iDonate realized this vision was a challenge due to existing constraints, like outdated software which significantly hampered operational efficiency, as well as the overall performance of the products and solution.

As a result, iDonate struggled to develop its dream product. The donation-collection platform it was using, although fully functional, had reached its capacity and was limiting the company’s growth objectives. Also, the user interface (UI) was stale, and product engagement was fading.

These challenges presented the team at Dialexa®, an IBM® Company (link resides outside of ibm.com), with a unique opportunity to create a new platform with a truly beneficial, humanistic purpose, having a lasting imprint on the not-for-profit fundraising sector.