iDonate
iDonate, a prominent leader in the non-profit fundraising sector, aimed to further their mission of equipping charities with effective fundraising tools.
Recognizing that non-profits often fall behind in technology adoption, iDonate saw the necessity to innovate and modernize their outdated platforms to harness the latest technological advancements. The company’s ambitious yet clear objective was to expand the reach and impact of its products and services through cutting-edge technologies.
However, iDonate realized this vision was a challenge due to existing constraints, like outdated software which significantly hampered operational efficiency, as well as the overall performance of the products and solution.
As a result, iDonate struggled to develop its dream product. The donation-collection platform it was using, although fully functional, had reached its capacity and was limiting the company’s growth objectives. Also, the user interface (UI) was stale, and product engagement was fading.
These challenges presented the team at Dialexa®, an IBM® Company (link resides outside of ibm.com), with a unique opportunity to create a new platform with a truly beneficial, humanistic purpose, having a lasting imprint on the not-for-profit fundraising sector.
The Dialexa Digital Product Engineering team started by gaining a better understanding of the platform’s users and existing systems, analyzing how the current design failed to meet the user and client needs.
With the results of the user research, the team developed a cohesive picture, bringing together all the information they gathered and identifying themes and patterns needed to improve the platform. Once the vision was complete, a comprehensive analysis, including empathy and journey mapping, resulted in a detailed plan.
The final stage was a deep UI technology audit, where the Dialexa team reviewed all the existing code-base and implementation on the component buildout in React. Then, the initial platform build began.
Through meticulous planning and analysis—which involved creating detailed mappings, recognizing potential improvements, and pinpointing essential modifications needed within the UI—the Dialexa team laid down critical groundwork to build a solid and scalable product. By addressing key issues such as enhancing user experience and improving overall product efficiency during these formative stages, the team’s efforts culminated in a product that significantly improved client Net Promoter Score (NPS).
Upleveling the technical landscape of a market segment to provide a more functional and scalable tool is a winning combination in any industry. In this case, Dialexa redefined that landscape.
Today, the API is in full swing, delivering more users and a simplified, stress-free interface that facilitates fundraising with ease. The platform’s strength lies in allowing for more growth, better engagement and an optimized format that smooths out the fundraising process for both clients and consumers.
Aside from making cutting-edge technological advances, the project’s biggest highlight was the successful partnership between the Dialexa team and iDonate. At the onset of the project some stakeholders were skeptical of the collaboration, and they wondered if Dialexa could deliver their desired outcome. However, trusting in their knowledge and iterative process, the Dialexa team surpassed those expectations and delivered a platform worthy of iDonate’s mission.
iDonate (link resides outside IBM.com) is a company focused on improving non-profit fundraising efforts by creating modern technological solutions. Its mission involves developing innovative tools designed to enhance the reach and efficiency of charitable organizations that are seeking contributions from potential donors.
