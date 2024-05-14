Everything changed at an IBM-hosted event in Dubai.

“Earlier this year, we met the IBM Next Gen team, and we learned about the IBM embed strategy,” explains Zein. “We saw a lot of opportunity in that relationship.” The firm quickly became an IBM Next Generation Ecosystem Business Partner and signed a pair of IBM Embedded Solutions Agreements (ESAs) that covered two of its flagship offerings.

Working with the IBM Next Generation Ecosystem team in Dubai, members of the Ideatolife Design Thinking Conceptualization Lab restructured these two applications, updating them to take advantage of IBM Cloud®. The team used a bold, comprehensive approach to innovation and transformation, that included the “Build with IBM” methodology, to help keep its new development focused on customer-centric results.

Trackr is a cloud-based ERP platform that is currently focused on two verticals — elevators and swimming pools. The solution automates maintenance management efforts, while also simplifying associated reporting and analytics processes. And thanks to the ESA, Ideatolife migrated the offering from Microsoft Azure to IBM Cloud.

“Our collaboration with IBM is letting us bring in new technologies like AI and IoT,” adds Zein. “They brought us to the client center in Abu Dhabi last month, where they showed us how we could integrate IBM Watson IoT technology into the platform. Soon, we’ll not just be automating current processes but using IBM Watson AI to enable predictive maintenance. The ROI for our customers will be immense.”

The other offering currently covered by an ESA, Skrambler, is a student-focused app that helps youth find service discounts, product recommendations and tickets to nearby events. “We shifted that from Microsoft to IBM Cloud as well,” continues Zein. “IBM is letting us take Skrambler to the next level. They are helping us scale our solution and tap into more partnerships, universities and student organizations.”

And to help manage the associated cloud environments for these two offerings, Ideatolife is taking advantage of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. Currently, the firm is using the IBM solution to manage virtual servers within the cloud, creating unique production and staging environments.

With these two solutions in place within IBM Cloud, Ideatolife is already considering a third ESA. “It should happen very soon,” adds Zein. “We’re working on building a platform that could manage cashflows from end to end. And that would include IBM Blockchain and smart contracts. We’re just finalizing the designs, now.”