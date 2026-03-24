Transforming HR People Analytics with Generative Business Intelligence Agents

How IBM HR Looks to Scale People Analytics by adopting watsonx BI

Young Hispanic man signing paperwork after successful job interview in office.
The Future of People Analytics Is Conversational: Inside IBM’s watsonx BI Approach

In the heart of IBM, the Human Resources department faces a challenge: scaling a data-driven culture across the company. 

IBM’s HR organization had already laid a strong foundation for people analytics. Data had been consolidated into a lakehouse, and self-service dashboards were rolled out to permissioned users across the company. As a result, adoption grew steadily, more than 20% each year, as IBMers became increasingly comfortable using Business Intelligence (BI) reports to access people data. But growth brought a new challenge.

As usage expanded beyond HR analysts to business leaders, managers, and other non-technical users, it became clear that dashboards alone weren’t enough. These users didn’t live in HR data every day. They didn’t always know which filters to apply, how metrics were defined, or which dashboard to open for what question. And workforce questions are rarely one-dimensional; they’re contextual and nuanced, often requiring multiple data points to interpret.

HR teams still spend valuable time interpreting data for others, while leaders struggle to navigate complex dashboards. The need is clear: make workforce data accessible, intuitive, interactive, and embedded in everyday workflows, without over-reliance on analysts. Without this shift, IBM risks slower workflows, whether due to operational inefficiencies or less-informed decision-making.
89.26% accuracy rate on a sampling of user submitted questions Days to Minutes reduced time-to-answer from summary level talent data 20% Each Year initial self-serve Dashboards Adoption Growth

The pilot began in Q3 2025 and achieved an accuracy rate of 89.26% on a sample of questions submitted by users, giving the organization high confidence in the quality of the analytics. Paired with transparent reasoning and clear disambiguation, users could understand how each answer was generated and refine their questions, thereby building trust in the system’s outputs.

Initial business users report time-to-answer from summary-level talent data from days to minutes, thanks to the intuitive conversational interface for accessing data, without the complexity of traditional static BI tools. 
Generative BI isn’t just a smarter way to view dashboards — it’s a new operating model for how organizations ask and adapt with data.
Pietro Mazzoleni Chief architect, people data platform and analytics IBM
How IBM’s watsonx BI Product Addresses the Challenge

IBM  began transforming its approach to business intelligence and analytics by adopting watsonx® BI in a pilotwatsonx BI product offers Generative Business Intelligence agents (GenBI) that can unlock the value of data. With its conversational interface, leaders and business managers could simply ask questions in natural language and receive explainable answers.  

The foundation behind watsonx BI is its architecture: a governed semantic layer that embeds HR logic, defining metrics, filters, populations, and business context to deliver consistent, explainable analytics aligned with an organization’s data governance structure. A centralized, AI-enriched metric catalog acts as a single source of truth, eliminating ad hoc calculations and enabling confident access to data across the enterprise.

Just as important, watsonx BI leveraged IBM’s prior investments: data already residing in the enterprise lakehouse and existing reporting frameworks like Cognos were seamlessly reused, reducing duplication and accelerating adoption. This allowed for continuity across tools, turning foundational infrastructure into a strategic enabler for scalable people analytics. 

watsonx BI accelerates Business Intelligence with AI that shows its work, so you can understand the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’. It provides a clear, logical path from question to explanation, showing how it interprets your query, including the data sources consulted, the columns used, the filters applied, and even the full SQL query executed. 

Early results from the first 6 months of use have been promising: Business leaders no longer have to wait days for reports; they get answers quickly. HR teams spend less time fielding repetitive data requests and more time on strategic advisory. Finally, People analytics gain productivity as watsonx BI automates enrichment and explanations follow governed business logic. 
Faster, Smarter Talent Data

Our People analytics pilot of watsonx BI has sparked a shift in how IBM explores new ways to approach people data. Initial IBM users can now receive data quickly, thanks to automated data preparation. For example, leaders can request comparisons of critical skill distributions across business units and geographies and receive contextualized answers.  This transformational approach is not specific to HR and can be applied to other areas in the future. Here’s why:

  • Adoption – watsonx BI promotes data becoming directly accessible to business users, enabling access to strong, fast data-driven analytics. Business leaders could use watsonx BI to explore data trends and model organizational needs on their own, reducing ad hoc reporting and allowing functions (like HR in this case) to focus on strategic support.
     
  • Time to Answer – GenBI enables leaders to accelerate organizational planning by providing real-time access to trusted business logic and standardized metrics, reducing delays associated with ad hoc reporting requests.

By becoming its own client zero, IBM validates that governed generative Business Intelligence can serve enterprise workflows, not just as a tool, but as a new way of thinking with data. IBM’s HR journey with a watsonx BI pilot is not just a success story; it’s a blueprint for the future of enterprise analytics.
About IBM

IBM is a multinational technology company with a rich history dating back to 1911. It serves a diverse range of customers globally, offering a wide array of products and services in the fields of cloud computing, AI, data analytics and consulting. IBM is recognized for their commitment to innovation, with a significant focus on research and development. The company’s workforce comprises talented professionals, contributing to their substantial revenue and influence in the tech industry.

 Solution components IBM® watsonx® BI
Explore watsonx BI in action

See how generative BI can help your organization access trusted insights faster and make more informed decisions.

  1. Learn more about IBM watsonx BI
  2. View more case studies
Legal

© Copyright IBM Corporation. March, 2026.

IBM, the IBM logo, and watsonx are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.