Transforming HR People Analytics with Generative Business Intelligence Agents

How IBM HR Looks to Scale People Analytics by adopting watsonx BI
In the heart of IBM, the Human Resources department faces a challenge: scaling a data-driven culture across the company.
IBM’s HR organization had already laid a strong foundation for people analytics. Data had been consolidated into a lakehouse, and self-service dashboards were rolled out to permissioned users across the company. As a result, adoption grew steadily, more than 20% each year, as IBMers became increasingly comfortable using Business Intelligence (BI) reports to access people data. But growth brought a new challenge.
As usage expanded beyond HR analysts to business leaders, managers, and other non-technical users, it became clear that dashboards alone weren’t enough. These users didn’t live in HR data every day. They didn’t always know which filters to apply, how metrics were defined, or which dashboard to open for what question. And workforce questions are rarely one-dimensional; they’re contextual and nuanced, often requiring multiple data points to interpret.
HR teams still spend valuable time interpreting data for others, while leaders struggle to navigate complex dashboards. The need is clear: make workforce data accessible, intuitive, interactive, and embedded in everyday workflows, without over-reliance on analysts. Without this shift, IBM risks slower workflows, whether due to operational inefficiencies or less-informed decision-making.
The pilot began in Q3 2025 and achieved an accuracy rate of 89.26% on a sample of questions submitted by users, giving the organization high confidence in the quality of the analytics. Paired with transparent reasoning and clear disambiguation, users could understand how each answer was generated and refine their questions, thereby building trust in the system’s outputs.
Initial business users report time-to-answer from summary-level talent data from days to minutes, thanks to the intuitive conversational interface for accessing data, without the complexity of traditional static BI tools.
IBM began transforming its approach to business intelligence and analytics by adopting watsonx® BI in a pilot. watsonx BI product offers Generative Business Intelligence agents (GenBI) that can unlock the value of data. With its conversational interface, leaders and business managers could simply ask questions in natural language and receive explainable answers.
The foundation behind watsonx BI is its architecture: a governed semantic layer that embeds HR logic, defining metrics, filters, populations, and business context to deliver consistent, explainable analytics aligned with an organization’s data governance structure. A centralized, AI-enriched metric catalog acts as a single source of truth, eliminating ad hoc calculations and enabling confident access to data across the enterprise.
Just as important, watsonx BI leveraged IBM’s prior investments: data already residing in the enterprise lakehouse and existing reporting frameworks like Cognos were seamlessly reused, reducing duplication and accelerating adoption. This allowed for continuity across tools, turning foundational infrastructure into a strategic enabler for scalable people analytics.
watsonx BI accelerates Business Intelligence with AI that shows its work, so you can understand the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’. It provides a clear, logical path from question to explanation, showing how it interprets your query, including the data sources consulted, the columns used, the filters applied, and even the full SQL query executed.
Early results from the first 6 months of use have been promising: Business leaders no longer have to wait days for reports; they get answers quickly. HR teams spend less time fielding repetitive data requests and more time on strategic advisory. Finally, People analytics gain productivity as watsonx BI automates enrichment and explanations follow governed business logic.
Our People analytics pilot of watsonx BI has sparked a shift in how IBM explores new ways to approach people data. Initial IBM users can now receive data quickly, thanks to automated data preparation. For example, leaders can request comparisons of critical skill distributions across business units and geographies and receive contextualized answers. This transformational approach is not specific to HR and can be applied to other areas in the future. Here’s why:
By becoming its own client zero, IBM validates that governed generative Business Intelligence can serve enterprise workflows, not just as a tool, but as a new way of thinking with data. IBM’s HR journey with a watsonx BI pilot is not just a success story; it’s a blueprint for the future of enterprise analytics.
IBM is a multinational technology company with a rich history dating back to 1911. It serves a diverse range of customers globally, offering a wide array of products and services in the fields of cloud computing, AI, data analytics and consulting. IBM is recognized for their commitment to innovation, with a significant focus on research and development. The company’s workforce comprises talented professionals, contributing to their substantial revenue and influence in the tech industry.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.