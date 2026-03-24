Transforming HR People Analytics with Generative Business Intelligence Agents

In the heart of IBM, the Human Resources department faces a challenge: scaling a data-driven culture across the company.

IBM’s HR organization had already laid a strong foundation for people analytics. Data had been consolidated into a lakehouse, and self-service dashboards were rolled out to permissioned users across the company. As a result, adoption grew steadily, more than 20% each year, as IBMers became increasingly comfortable using Business Intelligence (BI) reports to access people data. But growth brought a new challenge.

As usage expanded beyond HR analysts to business leaders, managers, and other non-technical users, it became clear that dashboards alone weren’t enough. These users didn’t live in HR data every day. They didn’t always know which filters to apply, how metrics were defined, or which dashboard to open for what question. And workforce questions are rarely one-dimensional; they’re contextual and nuanced, often requiring multiple data points to interpret.

HR teams still spend valuable time interpreting data for others, while leaders struggle to navigate complex dashboards. The need is clear: make workforce data accessible, intuitive, interactive, and embedded in everyday workflows, without over-reliance on analysts. Without this shift, IBM risks slower workflows, whether due to operational inefficiencies or less-informed decision-making.