Modernizing payments integration at scale

By embedding IBM App Connect Enterprise (ACE) within Financial Transaction Manager (FTM), financial institutions now operate on a unified integration platform that orchestrates bulk, instant and high value payments consistently across channels. Canonical processing through the Internal Standard Format reduces mapping complexity and accelerates onboarding of new schemes and external services. Containerized deployment enables horizontal and vertical scaling to sustain peak volumes with resilience and security. Institutions can now manage transaction lifecycles centrally, adapt to evolving regulations faster and support growth without expanding fragmented integration layers. IBM continues to support this evolution as a strategic technology partner for future payment innovation.