When customers using IBM development tools or products encounter problems or issues, they naturally turn to IBM’s internal development support teams—both Levels 2 and 3—for help and expertise. Once support tickets are generated, the resolution of the underlying problems more often than not requires the intervention of multiple support teams, working jointly and collaboratively, to resolve them. In other words, it’s a true team effort; the smoother and more seamless the interaction, the shorter the time to resolution.

Within IBM, some of these support teams recognized that their reliance on manual tasks to manage ticket response efforts was leading to longer resolution times. A major source of the problem was that the Level 2 and 3 teams had to use two different ticketing systems—an internally facing system running on the GitHub Enterprise platform, and a customer-facing system on the IBM® Sales Cloud on the Salesforce platform—to get the job done. Not surprisingly, this combination of manual processes and disconnected systems sometimes led to missed steps due to human error and lags in critical communications. One classic example was when a ticket’s status was updated in one system but was never “flagged” on the other, thus keeping the customer in the dark when the status changed.

The byproduct of these types of problems was frustration among support staff and sinking NPS scores among affected customers.