IBM migrates to SevOne, reducing third-party spend by millions and improving network observability
The Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization leads IBM’s internal IT strategy, delivering, securing, modernizing and supporting IT solutions for IBM employees, clients and partners. Operating in over 170 countries, IBM has an extensive network infrastructure that includes thousands of devices, which presents significant challenges in network observability.
IBM faced several critical issues in their existing network monitoring. Their global scale of operations required a robust network observability system to handle operations across multiple regions. However, using third-party network monitoring tools led to increased costs and operational complexity. Additionally, the CIO Organization needed a unified solution to streamline network observability and replace legacy systems.
The organization’s decision to adopt the IBM® SevOne® solution was driven by the need to modernize their network observability and reduce reliance on third-party tools. The migration process was extensive, involving careful planning and collaboration with the SevOne team. The deployment was relatively simple thanks to IBM's virtualized environment, but migrating a vast inventory of devices across multiple regions posed significant challenges.
SevOne provided a comprehensive solution, offering a vast array of monitoring metrics and predictive analytics capabilities. This solution allowed IBM to consolidate multiple legacy network monitoring tools into a single platform, simplifying operations and enhancing efficiency. The close collaboration between the IBM CIO Organization and the SevOne development team facilitated continuous improvement and adaptation of the solution to IBM's evolving needs.
Sean Davies, Lead Architect for Tools and Automation, IBM CIO Global Enterprise Network, highlighted the significance of this transformation, "SevOne provided us with a 'candy store' of metrics and indicators, far surpassing our previous tools. The ability to proactively monitor and predict network performance has been a game-changer for us."
The adoption of SevOne has led to significant improvements in network observability and management. By consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, integrated platform, IBM achieved substantial cost savings, eliminating the expenses associated with third-party network monitoring tools. The enhanced predictive capabilities of SevOne allowed IBM to proactively address network issues, improving overall network performance and utilization.
Streamlined operations resulted in increased productivity, as the unified view of the network provided by SevOne simplified the management of 20,328 devices across various regions. The comprehensive data coverage and analytics enabled informed decision-making, driving further innovation and network performance enhancements. User adoption of SevOne, particularly the data insight dashboard capabilities, has been remarkable, contributing to the overall success of the transformation.
Shobhit Rastogi, Leader, Tools and Analytics, IBM CIO Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Network, noted the impact of these outcomes, "The ability to proactively monitor and predict network performance has not only improved our efficiency but also positioned SevOne as a catalyst for further innovation within IBM."
