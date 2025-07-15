The organization’s decision to adopt the IBM® SevOne® solution was driven by the need to modernize their network observability and reduce reliance on third-party tools. The migration process was extensive, involving careful planning and collaboration with the SevOne team. The deployment was relatively simple thanks to IBM's virtualized environment, but migrating a vast inventory of devices across multiple regions posed significant challenges.

SevOne provided a comprehensive solution, offering a vast array of monitoring metrics and predictive analytics capabilities. This solution allowed IBM to consolidate multiple legacy network monitoring tools into a single platform, simplifying operations and enhancing efficiency. The close collaboration between the IBM CIO Organization and the SevOne development team facilitated continuous improvement and adaptation of the solution to IBM's evolving needs.

Sean Davies, Lead Architect for Tools and Automation, IBM CIO Global Enterprise Network, highlighted the significance of this transformation, "SevOne provided us with a 'candy store' of metrics and indicators, far surpassing our previous tools. The ability to proactively monitor and predict network performance has been a game-changer for us."