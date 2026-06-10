Data can be a source of strategic advantage for your enterprise, but only if you can unlock its full potential. The paradox is simple: more data creates more complexity, which reduces visibility and makes it challenging to deliver value at scale.

For the IBM Chief Data Office (CDO), extracting value from data is important. Data fuels IBM’s goal to become a more productive company, and central to this strategy is the integration of data from various sources into pipelines that deliver meaningful insights. A data pipeline is a sequence of operations that involve extracting, transforming and loading data from diverse sources into a data warehouse or lake—ensuring consistency and enabling analytics at scale.

With nearly 4,000 data pipelines to manage, the CDO team found the traditional approach cumbersome and time-intensive. Manually monitoring data pipelines and troubleshooting issues consumed a substantial amount of time and was prone to human error. “Managing pipeline health across our large volume of pipelines was a significant challenge, especially when teams are using different products,” explains Ashley Delport, senior engineering manager at the CDO. “We needed a solution that could continuously monitor data health, proactively identify and resolve issues such as missing data and notify our teams if service was going to be impacted.”

The team required a more efficient approach as they scaled data pipelines for business insights and AI use cases. They wanted an innovative solution; one that offered real-time visibility, automated monitoring and enhanced collaboration. Most importantly, the team needed to preserve the trust of the thousands of users who relied on the CDO for accurate, timely, high-quality data every day.