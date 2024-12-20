HTOP Hotels is a company that manages thousands of reservations per day in its 16 hotels spread throughout Catalonia. It was one of the pioneers in introducing the "all-inclusive" concept at the end of the 90s, a business model that today involves coordinating a large number of employees in different departments: from the room cleaning service to the waiters in the restaurants and, with key planning tasks for the daily operation of the hotels, such as estimating a greater or lesser number of meals, hiring a certain number of cleaning staff and their planning of rooms or placing orders with suppliers depending on the influx of tourists.

Until now, the company had an ecosystem for personnel management where they directly related customer participation ratios with the planning of employees in each area through spreadsheets in which several people from different departments of HTOP Hotels worked. However, this system did not match the philosophy of the company or its owner, Monica Lopez, who has always been committed to innovation in its operations and needed a technology that would allow real-time, collaborative decision-making and optimize costs.