In a sector as dynamic as hotel tourism, it is essential to be efficient in resource planning to maintain excellent service and quality. For a group like HTOP, with 16 hotels in Catalonia, more than 6,000 beds and receiving around 500,000 guests a year, there was a need to use cutting-edge technologies to help them optimize their resources.
HTOP Hotels is a company that manages thousands of reservations per day in its 16 hotels spread throughout Catalonia. It was one of the pioneers in introducing the "all-inclusive" concept at the end of the 90s, a business model that today involves coordinating a large number of employees in different departments: from the room cleaning service to the waiters in the restaurants and, with key planning tasks for the daily operation of the hotels, such as estimating a greater or lesser number of meals, hiring a certain number of cleaning staff and their planning of rooms or placing orders with suppliers depending on the influx of tourists.
Until now, the company had an ecosystem for personnel management where they directly related customer participation ratios with the planning of employees in each area through spreadsheets in which several people from different departments of HTOP Hotels worked. However, this system did not match the philosophy of the company or its owner, Monica Lopez, who has always been committed to innovation in its operations and needed a technology that would allow real-time, collaborative decision-making and optimize costs.
Aware of this need, Integra, an IBM Business Partner, developed an innovative solution for the HTOP Hotels group with IBM Planning Analytics. This software allows you to plan and predict the resources required by each hotel based on upcoming bookings, facilitating proactive decision-making. In addition to demand forecasts, the tool has a scenario planning function that helps to make quick, simple and coordinated decisions about the personnel needed for each area and time, depending on the bookings to be made.
Thanks to IBM Planning Analytics, which analyzes data in real time, HTOP Hotels has been able to begin dynamically collecting and analyzing information from its various hotels. This real-time information not only serves to respond quickly to market fluctuations, but also helps to fine-tune operational strategies and improve forecasts as the tool advances data-driven learning.
The incorporation of IBM Planning Analytics into the group's day-to-day hotel management has allowed them to revolutionize the way they manage resources, reducing planning time by 30% and leading to more agile and proactive decision making.
They were also able to reduce the gap between demand and staff availability by 75%, ensuring optimal coverage during peak periods.
At the same time, in terms of results, the group has been able to significantly reduce the time required for reporting from days to minutes, thus providing valuable information in real time for effective management.
HTOP Hotels also benefited from a focus on employees, empowering staff dedicated to workforce management and being able to follow a more employee-centric approach.
Beyond the operational benefits, the implementation of IBM Planning Analytics has fostered collaboration between the different departments at HTOP Hotels, as the centralized platform for collaborative planning and data analytics has improved communication and synergy between decision makers, creating a more cohesive and efficient workflow for collaborative planning and data analytics has improved communication and synergy between decision makers, creating a more cohesive and efficient workflow.
HTOP Hotels' commitment to cutting-edge technology has allowed it to be an example of innovation and efficiency in the hotel industry, placing it at the forefront of resource management and, ultimately, being able to offer greater excellence in service to its customers.
HTOP Hotels (link is outside ibm.com) is the leading company in Spain in the all-inclusive holiday hotel sector and the first private chain in Catalonia. With more than 35 years of history, the chain has 17 hotels superbly located very close to the best beaches, in the main destinations of the Costa Brava, Costa Maresme/Barcelona and Costa Daurada.
Integra (link is outside ibm.com) is a consulting firm specializing in technology and strategy with more than 35 years of experience, whose purpose is to listen to create progress, integrating technology and knowledge. With a professional team of more than 800 people, its value proposition covers six service areas around the needs of its clients: Strategy, Talent, IT Services and Systems, Business Solutions, Data Services and Digital Marketing. It is a leading partner of the main technology manufacturers (IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Lenovo, Sage and Fortinet, among others) and strategic (Management Excellence Club and Denison). Among its recognitions is having been awarded the Family Business of the Year award in Aragon, Innovative Partner of the year by IBM or Microsoft Partner of the year in Sustainability, among others.
