“Our collaboration with IBM instills in us a profound sense of confidence and expectation. The advent of Watsonx.ai strikes a timely chord, presenting itself as an influential catalyst that we firmly believe will bolster our pursuit of our envisioned future.”

“In an environment where the integration with our systems and seamless interconnection with various software are paramount, watsonx.ai emerges as a compelling solution. Its inherent flexibility and agile deployment capabilities, coupled with a robust commitment to information security, accentuates its appeal. ”

“We stand at the precipice of this technological frontier, eager to explore the boundless possibilities presented by Watsonx.ai and to solidify our partnership with IBM. As we navigate towards this new horizon, we are certain that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in driving our journey towards unprecedented business excellence and innovative growth.”



Atsushi Hasegawa

Chief Engineer

Honda R&D