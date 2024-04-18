Using IBM App Connect, Highbroad has achieved seamless connectivity across various departments, including production, management, operations, R&D and sales. This has allowed the company to address the problem of confusing or outdated interfaces between systems and attain agile and lightweight application integration.

The implementation of IBM App Connect has thus enabled Highbroad to eliminate information silos and connect eight different business systems, from production to supply and marketing. The integrated solution includes 90 interfaces between systems and facilitates approximately a thousand transactions per day. Removing the information silos is expected to result in substantial cost savings related to system integration projects.

With the help of the integration platform based on IBM App Connect, Highbroad was able to begin monitoring data security and accuracy, which enhanced the quality of statistics related to daily transactions and allowed for the troubleshooting of transaction data issues. Additionally, the solution enabled the customer to establish service classification standards and regulations across the company, leading to the optimization of service governance and the maximization of interface reuse, as well as a substantial improvement in transmission efficiency.

The new integrated platform also comes with a series of unique advantages. It supports clustered physical deployment, helping to ensure high availability and long-term stable system operation. Moreover, it aids in achieving peak performance while retaining bandwidth for system processing power. Additionally, it enables high scalability and flexibility, accommodating system expansion deployment as well as distributed deployment of multiple logical units.

The new business integration platform based on IBM App Connect has become a model for other production facilities within the company. Furthermore, IBM will collaborate with various partners to create additional open, cloud-native microservices and containerized integration platforms for Highbroad in the future, offering built-in AI and hybrid cloud deployment capabilities along with comprehensive cloud technology support.

Yang Hao, the Assistant Center Director of the Highbroad Information Management Center, summarizes the benefits of this project. “With the assistance of IBM’s customer success team, Zhongke SOA was able to build the integration application solution based on IBM App Connect in just three months. This reliable solution delivered an agile and lightweight application integration platform for the Chuzhou pilot. It successfully connected various business systems across production, supply and marketing, facilitating seamless data exchange,” says Yang.

“We have achieved comprehensive data unification and transparency for our master data, including payments, customers, suppliers, and even internal reimbursements. This has provided us with robust data statistics, analysis and monitoring capabilities for our corporate operations, enabling operational efficiencies and substantial cost reductions associated with system integration projects,” concludes Yang.