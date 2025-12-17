Gruppo Megamark transforms store maintenance and supplier management with IBM Maximo
As Southern Italy’s leading distribution organization, Gruppo Megamark supplies a network of more than 500 supermarkets. In a business where freshness is everything, keeping refrigeration, point of sale and other critical systems running smoothly is essential to customer satisfaction and food safety. But with hundreds of stores and multiple maintenance partners, Megamark needed a smarter way to manage maintenance across their network—one that could track supplier performance, streamline workflows and reduce downtime.
Margareth Di Molfetta, Chief Information Officer at Gruppo Megamark, says, “Our previous asset management system didn’t give us enough flexibility to design workflows, automate processes, collaborate with suppliers or generate useful reports. It was difficult to monitor work order progress, track fault resolution times or implement strategies to optimize the delivery of maintenance work.”
Gruppo Megamark chose the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite to manage every aspect of their maintenance processes—including store asset management, financial management of maintenance work, real-time status monitoring, spare parts inventory and supplier service-level agreements.
Megamark worked with ELMI, a leading Italian systems integrator and asset management specialist, to run a proof of concept with IBM Maximo. ELMI and Megamark then developed a full-scale solution in Megamark’s proprietary cloud.
Since go-live, ELMI and Megamark have continued to enhance the solution, streamlining workflows for both stores and suppliers. “Maximo is extremely customizable, so we can adopt functionality gradually and continuously evolve the solution,” says Margareth Di Molfetta, “The experience and the technical and personal qualities of the ELMI team made the project a success.”
Today, Megamark has a complete catalog of all assets across approximately 140 stores, with workflows that make it easy for stores to request maintenance work and maintenance partners to deliver it. The whole process is transparent and traceable, from initial maintenance requests to supplier payments.
“We can monitor the status of all our assets in real time and plan and automate preventive and corrective maintenance,” explains Margareth Di Molfetta. “We can also analyze the volumes, timings and costs of maintenance work to assess the performance of our assets.”
The Maximo solution includes a secured supplier portal that enhances collaboration between Megamark and their maintenance partners. The dashboards provide insights into maintenance costs per store and by asset category, track average resolution times and highlight reliability indicators and failure trends.
Margareth Di Molfetta concludes, “IBM Maximo has significantly reduced the time taken to manage service requests with our suppliers and saved significant costs.”
Gruppo Megamark is a leader in the distribution sector in Southern Italy, with a network of more than 500 directly owned and affiliate supermarkets in Puglia, Campania, Molise, Basilicata and Calabria. With brands including Famila, Dok Supermercati, Sole 365, Ottimo and A&O convenience stores, the group achieved sales of EUR 3.2 billion in 2024.
Founded in 1985, ELMI is a leading systems integrator, offering professional advice to support private and public companies in the development of innovative projects. With a strong focus on R&D and technology partnerships with global leaders such as IBM, ELMI creates advanced solutions that deliver lasting business value.
Harness IBM Maximo Application Suite to effectively manage your asset inventory and pivot from reactive to preventive maintenance with real-time analytics and insight.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, and Maximo are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.