As Southern Italy’s leading distribution organization, Gruppo Megamark supplies a network of more than 500 supermarkets. In a business where freshness is everything, keeping refrigeration, point of sale and other critical systems running smoothly is essential to customer satisfaction and food safety. But with hundreds of stores and multiple maintenance partners, Megamark needed a smarter way to manage maintenance across their network—one that could track supplier performance, streamline workflows and reduce downtime.

Margareth Di Molfetta, Chief Information Officer at Gruppo Megamark, says, “Our previous asset management system didn’t give us enough flexibility to design workflows, automate processes, collaborate with suppliers or generate useful reports. It was difficult to monitor work order progress, track fault resolution times or implement strategies to optimize the delivery of maintenance work.”