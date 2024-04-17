In common with all airlines and airport operators, GES.A.P. is also committed to sustainable operations and reduced carbon footprint. Every efficiency gain in terms of maintenance processes and asset lifecycle management helps to improve total sustainability by maximizing infrastructure performance.

To add to the mix, Palermo Airport is extending its main terminal, which includes new passenger services such as parking, food and shopping.

“We constantly strive to enhance our operational standards, improve our sustainability performance, and meet our compliance and safety objectives,” says Salvatore Libertino, Safety Manager at GES.A.P. “We realized that paper-based processes did not provide the right level of detail and were unable to provide the insights that would help us tune our capabilities.”

For example, many of the airport’s teams ran their own management systems. One team even relied on typed and handwritten reports. Extracting meaningful data to meet audit and compliance requirements took too long, and manually created reports in spreadsheets often contained transcription errors. When source data changed, it was not always possible to ensure that all the affected reports had been updated, generating potential re-work for the team that absorbed significant time and resources.

“Another challenge was the resistance we encountered to changing processes that had been established for many years,” says Vito Vitale, ICT Operations, GES.A.P. “People naturally avoid change, but it was time for the airport to move forward. With digital management, we could meet our efficiency, cost and sustainability objectives, as long as we carried the staff with us to ensure we maximized the impact on productivity.”