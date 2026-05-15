General Assembly unifies global media operations with AI

General Assembly is a global technology education and training organization serving consumer, enterprise and government audiences. As its marketing operations expanded across regions, channels and revenue lines, complexity intensified and existing processes struggled to keep pace.

Planning, budgeting, reporting and financial reconciliation relied on spreadsheets and significant manual effort. Inconsistent regional taxonomies prevented reliable performance comparisons, and coordination with more than 45 agencies introduced version control issues and reporting delays. Fragmented data forced teams to make reactive decisions with limited confidence.

Without transformation, these constraints threatened General Assembly’s ability to govern spend, scale investment and make timely, data-driven decisions at a global level. General Assembly needed a system capable of anticipating risks, guiding decisions, and reducing human dependency on manual coordination.