General Assembly unifies global media operations with AI

MINT and IBM watsonx.ai deliver a 20% savings by streamlining planning, budgeting and reporting
General Assembly is a global technology education and training organization serving consumer, enterprise and government audiences. As its marketing operations expanded across regions, channels and revenue lines, complexity intensified and existing processes struggled to keep pace.
Planning, budgeting, reporting and financial reconciliation relied on spreadsheets and significant manual effort. Inconsistent regional taxonomies prevented reliable performance comparisons, and coordination with more than 45 agencies introduced version control issues and reporting delays. Fragmented data forced teams to make reactive decisions with limited confidence.
Without transformation, these constraints threatened General Assembly’s ability to govern spend, scale investment and make timely, data-driven decisions at a global level. General Assembly needed a system capable of anticipating risks, guiding decisions, and reducing human dependency on manual coordination.
General Assembly partnered with MINT and IBM to modernize marketing operations using a governed, enterprise-ready AI foundation. IBM® watsonx.ai® was selected to support trusted AI deployment, global scalability and strong data governance.
IBM technology and go-to-market teams collaborated with MINT to deliver an end-to-end solution that combined enterprise AI, data governance and operational automation.
MINT implemented a unified data model with standardized taxonomies and definitions across all regions and business lines. Using agentic AI built with IBM watsonx.ai, the solution enabled AI-supported media planning, scenario-based forecasting and proactive budget pacing. “Our partnership with IBM and use of watsonx.ai enables MINT to deliver governed, agentic AI that helps clients like General Assembly operate with greater confidence, speed and financial control, said Mark Polyak, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MINT.
High volume workflows—particularly budget tracking and financial reconciliation—were automated, replacing manual spreadsheet processes with repeatable, governed workflows. This shift enabled General Assembly to move from reactive reporting to forward-looking, AI-assisted decision making while scaling globally without adding headcount.
Following deployment, General Assembly achieved real time visibility into global spend and performance. Automation reduced manual effort across planning and reporting, freeing teams to focus on optimization and strategic decisions. “MINT and IBM [watsonx.ai] have given us something we didn’t have before: a consistent and reliable view of our marketing financials across regions, channels and business lines, said Jourdan Hathaway, Chief Business & Marketing Officer, General Assembly. “By moving away from spreadsheets, inconsistent taxonomies, and manual reporting, we now operate with unified definitions and structured workflows that make it far easier to move quickly and make confident decisions.”
The organization realized a 20% time savings across planning and reporting, eliminated fragmented regional taxonomies and established a unified data model replacing regional taxonomies. AI-supported planning and forecasting increased confidence in pacing and budget decisions, enabling faster, more informed adjustments.
With IBM technology, expertise from MINT and a scalable, governed AI foundation in place, General Assembly is positioned to grow marketing investment with greater agility, precision and operational confidence.
General Assembly is a global pioneer in tech training and talent solutions, helping individuals launch tech careers and enabling organizations to build diverse, scalable technology teams worldwide.
MINT, an IBM Silver Business Partner, is a technology company that transforms marketing and media operations through unified data, automation and agentic AI. Built on trusted enterprise platforms such as IBM watsonx.ai, MINT helps global organizations replace fragmented workflows with governed, scalable operating models that improve planning, financial control and decision making.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.