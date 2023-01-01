“FYI is honored to expand our relationship with IBM, adding watsonx capabilities that will help our Web 3.0 messenger app to be even more productive. Collaborating with IBM, a trusted partner and expert in the generative AI field, will enable both FYI and the creative community to scale.”
will.i.am
Founder and CEO
FYI
FYI (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a communication platform designed to serve the creative community—the ones who drive culture forward. The founder and CEO is will.i.am, a musician, producer, technology entrepreneur and founder of Black Eyed Peas and part of the original founding team of Beats by Dre.
