The sports betting and gaming industry is continuously changing. Millions of players participate globally, and that number is growing. For Flutter, staying ahead of the competition depends on developing new and better customer experiences, and that requires speed and agility from the company’s software development teams.

Flutter is divided into four key divisions: United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I), Australia, International, and the US. Each division operates multiple brands supported by technology groups and application development teams within the division, sharing resources across divisions when necessary.

“We get demand for resources that come from Australia, the US, and International,” says Craig Beccan, Head of Programmes and Portfolio for the UK&I Technology division. “Therefore, we need to have the ability to work with those teams in a cohesive way but also be able to respond to any urgent demands or last-minute demands that come in.”

But for the UK&I Technology group, responding to the needs within the division and across the organization can be challenging. The division is large and complex; UK&I’s Technology community has over 2,000 people. There is a high volume of change; development teams drop 700 to 800 changes into production every week. And each brand within the division has its own ways of working to support the needs of its customers.

“We had a number of key business challenges,” Beccan says. “We needed to have our data structured in a way that allows us to report on how things are progressing given our complex landscape.”

To address these challenges, Flutter’s UK&I division implemented Apptio Targetprocess in 2016 to support application development for two of its largest brands, Paddy Power and Betfair. Today, it has over 1,300 active Targetprocess licenses of and an average of 1,000 daily logins.