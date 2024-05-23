The new approach to content management is helping teams across the business work faster and more efficiently. In accounts payable, Fleet Hire Services has moved away from manual invoice processing; today it uses Datacap to automatically extract key information from invoicing documents as they arrive, and stores the data in a central FileNet Content Manager repository. The electronic content then flows through to accounting systems, ready for review and payment.



Tom Tierney comments: “We handle hundreds of invoices and Penalty Charge Notices [PCNs] a month, and even thousands at our busiest times, so eliminating the need for staff to manually enter information from all of these documents saves our workforce considerable time and effort.



“We are also getting smarter about the way we manage the invoices and PCNs. Open Connections helped us develop a feature that organizes invoices and PCNs based on the date of issue and payment deadline. If a particular invoice or PCN is nearing its due date, it will trigger an alert, notifying the team that payment is required soon. This makes it much easier for our staff to stay on top their workload as they can prioritize the most urgent items, making sure that our suppliers, councils and police are always paid on time.”



In addition, newfound insight into enterprise content has helped Fleet Hire Services to unlock valuable cost savings.



Tom Tierney explains: “All our vehicles must be taxed before they can be used on the road. If we buy a vehicle, but don’t intend to use it immediately, then we have to apply for a Statutory Off Road Notification [SORN] so that it won’t be taxed—and we use a reference number from each vehicle’s log book to complete a SORN.



“As we tend to buy vehicles in bulk, and gradually add them to our fleet over the course of a few months, it often happened that we would be paying tax on vehicles that were just sitting in a dealership—a completely unnecessary expense—simply because we lacked easy visibility into each vehicle’s tax status.”



He continues: “Today, we use Datacap to automatically pull information from vehicle logbooks and confirm whether they should be taxed or not. We estimate that we are saving around GBP 1,200 a month by avoiding unnecessary taxation costs, and it’s all thanks to the improved visibility that we get from IBM enterprise content management solutions.”



As Fleet Hire Services continues to expand its use of IBM enterprise content management solutions, both its employees and the customers they serve are reaping the benefits of improved information access and control.



Tom Tierney concludes: “Before, we captured lots of data, but we weren’t doing much with it. Thanks to IBM and Open Connections, we are now making the most of our enterprise content. Teams spend far less time hunting down paper files, printing out documents and keying data into different systems; they are working faster and more accurately. As a result, they can get through higher volumes of work, which helps us keep the business growing in a profitable way, as we can avoid increasing headcount.



“And equally importantly, the efficiency gains free up more time for our employees in customer-facing roles to focus on client interaction. By providing engaging, responsive service every time a customer gets in touch, we strengthen their loyalty, which is vital to the continued success of our business.”