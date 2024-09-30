On the day of launch, the number of user visits to the new official website reached 84,000, an increase of 18 times, and the average visit time was 136 seconds, an increase of 40 times, compared with the previous official website. "Many colleagues came to me to tell me that the new website is not only visually amazing, but also silky in terms of interaction!” said Guan Haihe, the person in charge of the FAW-VOLKSWAGEN official website remodeling project.

In the AI era, the relationship between people and vehicles is a closer partnership, and future projects will be driven by digitalization and intelligence. In the future, enterprise official websites will make more use of AI models to empower user scenarios and enhance the user experience. This will improve the operational efficiency of the platform with data-driven capabilities to enable AI business innovation in these two aspects:

Delivering a new user-centered experience with the help of AI and data



Business scenarios: FAW-VOLKSWAGEN has a large number of user touchpoints and data accumulation, and the new official website fully accesses and utilizes data resources to form a personalized experience. The official website will access more consumer data in the future and connect with the accumulated operational data to design more convenient application scenarios online. In the future, the "personal center" of the official website will access data such as orders, after-sales services, and vehicle terminals. It uses AI technology to provide users with a variety of more personalized and unexpected customer services to respond to and support customers more quickly, accurately and autonomously.



Marketing scenarios: AI empowers users to improve the quality of leads, clean up and score leads, focus on tracking high-potential opportunities, optimize product marketing communication and provide this feedback to the company's official website. This helps customers get a more targeted experience in the car selection process before purchasing a car and drives the increase in transaction rates.



Feedback scenarios: The channels and methods of user expression are rich and complex and the official website is an important bridge with users to collect a large amount of user feedback information. This massive amount of structured and unstructured information contains customer emotions, and demands that the company can extract and analyze to enable targeted and customized customer experience improvement plans.



After-sales scenarios: With customer authorization, it’s possible to analyze customer maintenance and driving behavior data, identify high-value customers and generate personalized marketing and customer retention strategies. The business can also integrate feedback into R&D and production links, and optimize the experience of all aspects of the vehicle lifecycle through AI to form a closed-loop synergy.





Managing the official website traffic with the operational efficiency of the platform



The new website allows tracking key metrics, such as page views (PV), unique visitors (UV), registration numbers and traffic conversion rates to enable accurate analytics and enhance customer engagement.



Additionally, by integrating online and offline communication and marketing capabilities, online content optimization can be carried out to quickly produce content, visual and interactive functions for the official website, and increase interactivity. Using AI tools, operators can design, execute and optimize content, shorten the related work from a month to a few days and focus more on business goals and creative direction. Highly personalized content brought traffic growth, and improved the overall performance of official website operations. At the same time, with the help of an AI enterprise brand assistant, the generated content fully complies with corporate brand specifications and helps improve high-quality operation efficiency.



Digital transformation is a process of multiple systems moving forward side by side, and the success of the reshaping of the company's official website represents a great leap forward for FAW-VOLKSWAGEN in terms of the user experience. In the future, FAW-VOLKSWAGEN and IBM will work together to create more outstanding results in digital transformation in different fields. Yan Ning, general manager of IBM Consulting's customer transformation services business in Greater China, concluded: "In the years of in-depth cooperation between the two parties, IBM has always been committed to accompanying FAW-VOLKSWAGEN from concept design to technical gestalt, and jointly building high-quality innovation projects to cultivate new quality productivity and promote sustainable business development."

