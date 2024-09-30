At present, the automobile goes beyond the simple concept of “transportation” and has become an expression and extension of personal preferences, smart device usage habits, travel scenarios and lifestyles. Improving the user experience has become the strategic center of car companies, and this is a new, unprecedented, dynamic challenge with no prior experience to reference.
IBM Consulting® and FAW-VOLKSWAGEN continued to move forward on the basis of the previous cooperation to dramatically reshape the main customer experience on FAW-VOLKSWAGEN’s corporate website. Through the joint efforts of FAW-VOLKSWAGEN and IBM Consulting, a new, diversified official website was officially launched on 27 March 2024, offering a more personalized and interactive user experience that has led to a significant increase in user visits.
Guan Haihe, Project Lead for the FAW-VOLKSWAGEN official website revamp, notes, “The excellent performance of the new official website is due to three points: first, the innovative product-design model; second, it realizes the exchange of information and data; the third is to adopt product-based operation.”
The 3 pillars of success:
For the new website, building a comprehensive and seamless customer experience, and the integration of online and offline features were also a critical part of the project. Now, taking the service product of "Quality Tour" as an example, users can log in to the new official website to make an appointment for "Quality Tour", and visit FAW-VOLKSWAGEN's five bases of R&D, production, quality assurance laboratories and other places, to experience every detail in person. This allows users to understand the car, discover the people behind it appreciate the beauty of the industry and naturally enhance their trust in the brand.
On the day of launch, the number of user visits to the new official website reached 84,000, an increase of 18 times, and the average visit time was 136 seconds, an increase of 40 times, compared with the previous official website. "Many colleagues came to me to tell me that the new website is not only visually amazing, but also silky in terms of interaction!” said Guan Haihe, the person in charge of the FAW-VOLKSWAGEN official website remodeling project.
In the AI era, the relationship between people and vehicles is a closer partnership, and future projects will be driven by digitalization and intelligence. In the future, enterprise official websites will make more use of AI models to empower user scenarios and enhance the user experience. This will improve the operational efficiency of the platform with data-driven capabilities to enable AI business innovation in these two aspects:
Digital transformation is a process of multiple systems moving forward side by side, and the success of the reshaping of the company's official website represents a great leap forward for FAW-VOLKSWAGEN in terms of the user experience. In the future, FAW-VOLKSWAGEN and IBM will work together to create more outstanding results in digital transformation in different fields. Yan Ning, general manager of IBM Consulting's customer transformation services business in Greater China, concluded: "In the years of in-depth cooperation between the two parties, IBM has always been committed to accompanying FAW-VOLKSWAGEN from concept design to technical gestalt, and jointly building high-quality innovation projects to cultivate new quality productivity and promote sustainable business development."
FAW-VOLKSWAGEN Co., Ltd. (link resides outside of ibm.com), founded on February 6, 1991, is a large-scale passenger car manufacturer jointly operated by China FAW Co., Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. The company has three brands: Volkswagen, Audi and Jetta, and its products can cover the comfort market and luxury market.
In the process of rapid development, FAW-VOLKSWAGEN's technical research and development strength has been continuously enhanced. At present, the company has industry-leading R&D test facilities such as automobile test site, new technology development center, new energy center, bench test, acoustic test, and so on, and has the ability to test the whole process from parts to vehicles, which further consolidates the advantages of FAW-VOLKSWAGEN in the field of technological innovation in the future.
At present, FAW-VOLKSWAGEN has win-win cooperation with more than 2,400 Tier 1 suppliers to jointly build an excellent supply chain system. Cooperate with more than 1,700 dealers to provide consumers with better and more convenient car services.
After more than 30 years of development, FAW-VOLKSWAGEN has formed a national vehicle production base covering Changchun in Northeast China, Chengdu in Southwest China, Foshan in South China, Qingdao in East China and Tianjin in North China.
