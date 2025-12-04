Engineering teams are core to FactSet, a leading financial data, market analysis and insights firm. These teams create solutions, test ideas and drive innovation. Furthermore, their access to cloud resources greatly increased agility, and a micro-account strategy enabled engineers to quickly create accounts in a secured way. Eventually, FactSet’s cloud environment grew to approximately 3,000 accounts, most in Amazon Web Services (AWS), making cost management critical and challenging. While idle resources hid costs through capitalized purchases in the data center, unused resources in the cloud, burned cash that directly impacted the bottom line.

FactSet built a custom tool to collect spend data and produce reports, but it lacked actionable transparency for engineers and required ongoing maintenance. To overcome these limitations and empower teams, FactSet sought a more scalable, feature-rich solution for cloud cost management.