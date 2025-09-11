Looking for the right fit for their needs, Evides turned to IBM Business Partner® Aumatics, which specializes in managed IT, cybersecurity and IT consultancy. Drawing on their deep industry expertise in the water management industry, Aumatics helped Evides implement IBM® Turbonomic®, a solution that provides automated, real-time insights into resource optimization.

Jordy Bax comments, “In my opinion, Turbonomic is one of the very few solutions that automatically connects technical implications to actual cost insights, and it's so effective.”

The IBM solution’s ability to align costs and technical implications made it the ideal tool for Evides to maintain optimal cloud performance without overspending. By using Turbonomic, Evides can automatically detect underutilized resources, thereby avoiding the pitfalls of overprovisioning.

“Working with Aumatics has been a great experience,” recognizes Bax. “What I like is their proactive approach, which makes life a lot easier. Also, they understand some of the complex ways in which we work, and they adapt to that.”

Turbonomic helps Evides monitor their cloud environment from both the economic and the technical perspectives. Its reports provide recommendations for optimizing the price-performance, for example, by switching an application from one variant of a database to another.

“Turbonomic enables non-technical people to understand the implications of their choices in the cloud environment,” states Bax. “I can send the recommendations both to technical people and to product owners. The product owners can understand that a certain change will reduce the cost but also change the performance. And then they can make an informed choice.”