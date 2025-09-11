Evides uses IBM Turbonomic to enable improved insight and control
Cloud infrastructure offers speed and flexibility, but without careful management, it can lead to overprovisioning, driving up costs and reducing efficiency. For Evides, a leading water management company in the Netherlands, the rapid adoption of a new cloud platform created an environment that was technically and economically difficult to control. With more than 130 servers across various services, the company found it challenging to manage costs and ensure that resources were appropriately aligned with business goals.
Jordy Bax, Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) Product Owner at Evides, says, “It’s hard to keep on top of which resources are fit for purpose, and difficult to stay up-to-date with new and updated resources. Only a few months after I started at Evides, it was clear that our cloud environment was overprovisioned. To optimize our cloud resources—balancing the cost against the business value—we set out to rethink our capacity management. The objectives were to enable improved insight and global control without losing performance or functionality.”
Looking for the right fit for their needs, Evides turned to IBM Business Partner® Aumatics, which specializes in managed IT, cybersecurity and IT consultancy. Drawing on their deep industry expertise in the water management industry, Aumatics helped Evides implement IBM® Turbonomic®, a solution that provides automated, real-time insights into resource optimization.
Jordy Bax comments, “In my opinion, Turbonomic is one of the very few solutions that automatically connects technical implications to actual cost insights, and it's so effective.”
The IBM solution’s ability to align costs and technical implications made it the ideal tool for Evides to maintain optimal cloud performance without overspending. By using Turbonomic, Evides can automatically detect underutilized resources, thereby avoiding the pitfalls of overprovisioning.
“Working with Aumatics has been a great experience,” recognizes Bax. “What I like is their proactive approach, which makes life a lot easier. Also, they understand some of the complex ways in which we work, and they adapt to that.”
Turbonomic helps Evides monitor their cloud environment from both the economic and the technical perspectives. Its reports provide recommendations for optimizing the price-performance, for example, by switching an application from one variant of a database to another.
“Turbonomic enables non-technical people to understand the implications of their choices in the cloud environment,” states Bax. “I can send the recommendations both to technical people and to product owners. The product owners can understand that a certain change will reduce the cost but also change the performance. And then they can make an informed choice.”
“We continue to work with Aumatics, using Turbonomic as our guideline,” says Bax. “Turbonomic allows us to understand our requirements and also to identify and monitor possible overprovisioning, helping to keep better control of cost.”
After implementing Turbonomic, Evides achieved a 43% reduction in cloud costs within the first three months—despite an increase of their cloud footprint by 8%. Bax comments, “The data-driven recommendations from our solution, including identifying redundant databases, enabled us to cut costs even as we scaled our operations. We estimate that our solution alone was responsible for a 25% reduction in our total cloud spend. As a public company, it’s vital that we spend money wisely and our solution supports that goal.”
In addition to reducing spend on cloud resources, Evides also decreased their cloud environment based on recommendations from Turbonomic, helping the company reduce their carbon footprint.
“Like other companies in our industry, we want to maintain the right balance between performance and cost in the cloud,” explains Bax. “Because of the complexity and size of the environments, this can be hard to achieve. You need a specialized tool, and when it comes to capacity management, especially with cloud, that tool needs to connect performance with price. For me today, the best such tool is IBM Turbonomic.”
Evides Water Company (link resides outside of IBM.com) in the Netherlands supplies safe and clean drinking water 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to 2.5 million consumers and companies in three Dutch provinces—South Holland, North Brabant and Zeeland.
Aumatics (link resides outside of IBM.com) is a Netherlands-based IT and OT services and cybersecurity company founded in 2010 and headquartered in Zoetermeer. Now part of the hallo group (since March 2023), Aumatics provides IT security and cloud infrastructure management services to medium enterprises, multinationals and nonprofit organizations. The company offers a wide range of services including design, implementation and management of scalable and secure network infrastructure, servers and applications, as well as project management and business consultancy services. Their services enable access to efficient, customer-friendly and effective information and communications technology (ICT) services.
Use IBM Turbonomic to optimize the performance and cost of IT infrastructure across public, private and hybrid clouds.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Business Partner, and Turbonomic are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.