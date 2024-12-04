For assistance, the telco knew exactly where to turn to: Ibis Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, which had previously helped it introduce a business process management (BPM) platform for internal service provisioning. Ibis creates software based on IBM solutions, designed to help companies improve process efficiency, grow their business, and unlock innovation.

Ibis Solutions was confident that it could build on the success of the earlier BPM deployment to address the telco company’s needs around technical feasibility testing. After taking a closer look at the telco’s existing processes for determining the technical feasibility of new projects and mapping out its priorities, Ibis Solutions proposed an innovative solution. The solution was supported by IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation—an integrated suite of AI-powered automation software components.

Ilija Lazović, Director of System Integration at Ibis Solutions, explains: “As an IBM [Business] Partner, we’re very familiar with IBM’s automation solutions. We knew that IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation had the capabilities to enhance our client’s complex requirements around technical feasibility testing, and we recommended it without hesitation.”

The first step involved mapping out the intricate, end-to-end, cross-departmental workflow involved in determining the technical feasibility of projects. The next step was to introduce real-time process monitoring, making it possible to continuously track and assess the status of different processes throughout the testing cycle.

Ibis Solutions worked in parallel with the telco to create clearly defined roles and responsibilities for team members. It set up an automated series of updates and alerts to inform relevant team members about process updates. Rounding this process out are enhanced document management functionalities, empowering users to add, modify and delete documents, with strict version management and access controls.

“This project wasn’t about simply configuring and deploying a BPM platform,” notes Lazović. “We took a close, critical look at workflows, data and people to understand where sticking points, exceptions and miscommunications were occurring. With those insights, we were able to introduce targeted improvements to help the company carry out requirements testing with greater control, consistency and efficiency.”