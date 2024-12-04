Today’s telecommunications customers look for more than just connectivity: they expect convenient, personalized experiences that flex and adapt to meet the demands of a fast-changing world. Recognizing these shifts, this European telco has reinvigorated its go-to-market strategy and strengthened its service quality.
As the company transformed its customer-facing processes, the effort revealed opportunities to improve internal communications and optimize task distribution, especially for technical feasibility testing. Technical feasibility testing is a detailed, holistic process that spans multiple teams. The objective was to enhance process management across a complex web of systems, people and departments to ensure critical information was retained and accelerate project delivery.
In particular, if the company could accelerate the process of technical feasibility testing, technical teams could respond more rapidly to requests from business users and end customers, significantly improving its ability to compete in a fast-changing marketplace.
For assistance, the telco knew exactly where to turn to: Ibis Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, which had previously helped it introduce a business process management (BPM) platform for internal service provisioning. Ibis creates software based on IBM solutions, designed to help companies improve process efficiency, grow their business, and unlock innovation.
Ibis Solutions was confident that it could build on the success of the earlier BPM deployment to address the telco company’s needs around technical feasibility testing. After taking a closer look at the telco’s existing processes for determining the technical feasibility of new projects and mapping out its priorities, Ibis Solutions proposed an innovative solution. The solution was supported by IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation—an integrated suite of AI-powered automation software components.
Ilija Lazović, Director of System Integration at Ibis Solutions, explains: “As an IBM [Business] Partner, we’re very familiar with IBM’s automation solutions. We knew that IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation had the capabilities to enhance our client’s complex requirements around technical feasibility testing, and we recommended it without hesitation.”
The first step involved mapping out the intricate, end-to-end, cross-departmental workflow involved in determining the technical feasibility of projects. The next step was to introduce real-time process monitoring, making it possible to continuously track and assess the status of different processes throughout the testing cycle.
Ibis Solutions worked in parallel with the telco to create clearly defined roles and responsibilities for team members. It set up an automated series of updates and alerts to inform relevant team members about process updates. Rounding this process out are enhanced document management functionalities, empowering users to add, modify and delete documents, with strict version management and access controls.
“This project wasn’t about simply configuring and deploying a BPM platform,” notes Lazović. “We took a close, critical look at workflows, data and people to understand where sticking points, exceptions and miscommunications were occurring. With those insights, we were able to introduce targeted improvements to help the company carry out requirements testing with greater control, consistency and efficiency.”
Thanks to its work with Ibis Solutions and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, the telco’s processes for verifying technical feasibility now look very different.
Real-time process monitoring enables the company to gain greater visibility over the end-to-end process, which helps manage projects to completion without delays or duplication of effort, with quicker decision-making and issue resolution. With clear delineation of responsibilities, and the ability to adjust, control and secure document access, the company can enhance its compliance position and improve information security.
In addition, the solution helps streamline and automate workflows with updates and alerts that reduce the dependency on manual tracking. Further, the enhanced monitoring and data analysis capabilities make it easier to identify areas for improvement, track performance against KPIs and adjust strategies to meet business objectives.
Collectively, the solution enables significantly increased efficiency with improved process management, helping to reduce cycle times for customer provisioning, and streamlined, automated processes that help cut operational costs.
Lazović confirms: “The telco is seeing significant time savings by replacing disjointed, manual workflows with more transparent and automated processes, enabled by IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. Employees are now able to carry out daily activities much faster and deliver much more responsive service to the business and its customers.”
Crucially, the improvements supported by IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation are helping put the telco in a strong position to pursue further strategic initiatives. These initiatives include introducing hyperautomation and integrating AI into business processes, setting the stage for greater efficiency gains, increased operational agility and superior customer experiences.
This European corporation specializes in telecommunications services and multimedia content, offering landline, mobile and television services to more than one million customers across Europe.
Ibis Solutions (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Business Partner, creates software based on IBM solutions, designed to help companies improve process efficiency, grow their business, and unlock innovation. As an IBM Build Business Partner, Ibis Solutions has developed Ibis-OSI, embedded and running on IBM technology, specifically for the telecoms sector.
