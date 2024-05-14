The Power BI solution has transformed information flows within Etihad Airways, and gives executives real-time access to important information at their fingertips.



The deployment of Power BI has significantly reduced the distribution of sensitive and confidential information over email, and allows the airline’s CEO to control and tailor access across the organization. Furthermore, the visualizations have been constructed in a way that allows the users to access information at a summary level and then further drill down to obtain more granular information as required.



It also allows for historical comparisons as well as comparisons vs targets.



Imran Alli continues, “One of the company’s most confidential reports, which is the route profitability report, has now been migrated to Power BI. This allows a user to select the route, choose the relevant cost and revenue metrics and create the report immediately on a self-serve basis. Unlike the previous solution, where the report was distributed via a flat Excel file, executives can drill down into any area to see the operational details behind the headline metrics.”



Tim Blackwell adds, “Etihad Airways constantly seeks to reduce its cost base, and the data visibility provided by the dashboards is a powerful enabling factor. Where executives see metrics that do not match industry benchmarks or our agreed targets, they can discover the reasons, based on validated data.”



Time saved by automating tasks helps to boost internal productivity, while simultaneously improving decision quality. Imran Alli explains, “The management reporting team used to produce a slide pack of 70 to 100 pages, summarizing stats such as route types, regional performance, load factors, revenues and more. Allowing for collection, consolidation and validation of the data, plus layout in PowerPoint, the pack took over two weeks to complete.



“Using the financial dashboards based on Power BI, and by identifying the information that provided the most insight, the monthly dashboard is now pulled together in a matter of hours. The Power BI process releases a huge amount of time for employees to focus on analysis and identifying areas of opportunity, rather than compiling large reporting packs.”



Etihad Airways has deployed the Power BI solution to three of its main operational divisions. Because the underlying systems are untouched, roll-out is quick and the benefits immediately available.



Tim Blackwell comments, “Using the standard dashboard interface is helping to introduce a shared language throughout the business, about how we measure performance, without interfering with the business units. We want to understand how they operate and where they can improve, and Power BI gives us this capability in a standardized manner throughout Etihad Airways.



“The project has taken time to ensure that all terms of governance and compliance have been satisfied, but it has ultimately been a great success. We now find that business chiefs are asking us to make it available for their area, which is a very positive sign.



“IBM Services provided essential guidance on how to architect the solution and manage governance issues, creating the secure hybrid architecture that really made Power BI successful for Etihad Airways.”



Imran Alli concludes, “Moving away from spreadsheets and PowerPoint is transforming our organizational culture. Power BI tools enable Etihad Airways to provide secure, efficient visual access to a shared view of company performance. Executives can log in securely, refresh the dashboard, and make swift, informed decisions from their desk, or on the move with mobile devices or the web, wherever they are.



“Etihad Airways has been working closely with IBM Services, allowing accessibility to highly dynamic information that enables senior executives to access and assess data on demand.”