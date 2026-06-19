Scaling Responsible AI in Financial Services

As generative AI reshapes global finance, E.SUN Bank faced a critical question: how can AI scale responsibly across a regulated enterprise? Operating in Taiwan’s highly supervised financial sector, the bank had launched AI initiatives, but governance remained fragmented. Controls relied on repeated cross-department coordination, varied interpretations and manual review processes, with no unified, implementable framework.

Without standardized governance logic, scaling AI posed regulatory, operational and reputational risks. As global standards such as the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001 emerged, the need for a structured, enterprise-wide governance framework became urgent. E.SUN Bank needed to move from experimentation to a consistent, auditable and scalable AI governance model.