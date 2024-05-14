Emnotion Ltd.

Despite arid conditions and water shortages, agriculture thrives in Israel. The country produces most of its own food supplies and exports fresh produce and flowers globally. It also has provided the world with many farming innovations, including drought-resistant seeds and drip irrigation systems, which efficiently deliver water to plants at their base.

The Israeli government promotes water efficiency by requiring farmers to sign multiyear contracts for drip-irrigated water. To help ensure profitable yields, farmers must carefully forecast each crop’s water requirements over the course of several years. However, increasingly unpredictable weather patterns often turn planning into a guessing game that can lower yields while driving insurance and other operational costs higher. For example, if farmers contract for water at low-flow drip rates and their region subsequently experiences exceptional heat and drought, crops can fail to thrive and even wither and die. Other variables tied to weather, such as greenhouse heating costs and consumer demand, also affect farmers’ yields and profits.

The cofounders of Emnotion — Ilya Shapira, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Zogas, Chief Technology Officer — sought to help farmers plan with more foresight by launching cloud-based hyperlocal climate-forecasting services. They also wanted to help other types of enterprises that require climate data relevant to very specific areas, such as construction companies that must secure tower cranes during strong winds. Government entities and businesses that operate drones in cities also require information about wind conditions. “Winds behave in a very unpredictable ways in the city, and they can differ from street to street and block to block,” explains Shapira, emphasizing that with the right climate data turbulent conditions can be predicted.

To develop and deploy its services, Emnotion sought a weather service provider that could deliver affordable, consistently accurate data for any location in the world, whether a farm field, construction site or city district. As a cloud-native startup, it also sought a provider with an open, high-performance cloud infrastructure designed for security.