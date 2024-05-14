Elevations Credit Union

Using insight from the Blueworks Live offering, Elevations adjusted its processes to improve member satisfaction levels. For example, Elevations used its member feedback process to pinpoint that the delay between submitting an online loan application and receiving a response frustrated members. The organization quickly established an improved loan application process. In the past, an underwriter reviewed every loan application, which took two business days or longer. Now, if the loan application meets standard underwriting requirements, members receive an immediate answer, and only those loans that fall outside the requirements need underwriter review. The organization also reengineered its mortgage process. Using the Blueworks Live offering, Elevations identified points of redundancy and bottlenecks within the process, resulting in more than 50 percent reduction in cycle times and improved member satisfaction ratings. In addition, Elevations set up new processes to ensure it communicates with members throughout the mortgage process.



Just one year after launching its process improvement initiative, Elevations applied for the CPEx Award and won. “We never in a million years thought that within a year we would actually be able to apply for and win the Timberline level of the Colorado Performance Excellence Award. They gave us great kudos for our architecture and the way we used Blueworks Live to build our process repository,” says Wolfe. “I sort of felt like Blueworks Live was standing on the podium with us when we got our award, because I don’t know how we would have done it otherwise.”



Elevations then set its sights on the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, an honor that is bestowed annually by the president of the United States and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to a very small number of organizations in the United States that demonstrate the highest levels of performance excellence. On November 10, 2014, Elevations received a congratulatory call from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker informing the company that it had won the award. In April of 2015, Wolfe and other representatives of the credit union accepted the award at the annual Quest for Excellence conference in Baltimore, Maryland.



Elevations anticipates that the Blueworks Live offering will help enable it to continue rolling out process innovations throughout the organization. “Now I think people truly, holistically understand that, once they understand their processes and how they do things, they basically have the keys to the kingdom. They can do anything. They can look at any part of the organization and improve anything they choose to improve,” says Wolfe.