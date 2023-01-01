“At Eclarity, our aim is to break down barriers to math and science education, to help students live their potential to the fullest. We are excited about the generative AI and foundation modeling capabilities built-in into watsonx.ai, that can allow us to swiftly design and build new features and content for our AI-powered chatbot. With these technological advancements, we can continue our mission of fostering a safe environment where students can learn, practice, take risks, embrace failures, and continually improve.”
Dr. Anna Guentner
CEO
Eclarity GmbH
