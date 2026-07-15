Dutch Railways modernizes maintenance with IBM Maximo

Every day, Dutch Railways helps keep the Netherlands moving, with millions of passengers relying on safe, clean and timely rail service. Behind that service is a business-critical maintenance operation where rolling stock must be maintained on schedule, available for service and aligned with regulatory requirements.

As operational needs evolved, Dutch Railways saw an opportunity to modernize the Maximo environment supporting this work. Maintenance data needed to connect more effectively across planning, execution, cleaning partners, KPI reporting and enterprise systems, while the underlying infrastructure, database technology and integrations needed greater scalability, resilience and governance.

The challenge was to move from Maximo 7.6 to IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.0 while modernizing the broader IT foundation without disrupting daily rail operations. Dutch Railways needed a governed platform to strengthen operational control and improve decisions about train readiness and availability.

