In 2018, after extensive research, DOMINION found what it needed in IBM® Cognos® Controller technology. “We chose IBM Cognos Controller because it’s a versatile and practical tool that allows us make changes in the Group organization easily,” explains says Rodriguez San Vicente. “Cognos could also connect with our Microsoft Dynamics NAV, or Navision, accounting system, which was essential.”

To help deploy the solution, the company engaged IBM Business Partner LKS Financial Solutions & Corporate, chosen for its technical aptitude with Cognos technology and strategic expertise in the financial arena. “DOMINION has a large international presence,” says Andrés Bedia Alonso, Commercial Manager for LKS. “Another challenge was the dynamism and speed of change of its corporate structure, with its many M&A operations and organizational changes.”

The first phase of the project focused on automating the legal consolidation process. To better understand DOMINION’s specific requirements, LKS held several workshops and conducted proof of concepts (POCs) to demonstrate the solution. After three months of success from December 2018 to March 2019, the solution went live in production. “LKS has a great and proven experience with Cognos implementations and they always solve our technical and operational problems,” adds Rodriguez San Vicente.

DOMINION’s corporate team also uses Cognos Controller software to compile information from the company’s various subsidiaries, and to obtain all the details needed for the notes of the consolidated financial statements. “The different Group companies send a complete balance sheet that is already mapped and automatically adapted to Group financial accounts, with the option to import files,” says Rodriguez San Vicente. “So, we perform part of the preparation for consolidation out of our Cognos system.”