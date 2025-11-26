Dollarito is a digital lending platform focused on helping individuals with no credit history or low credit scores access transparent, responsible and reasonably priced loans—empowering them to build credit and improve their financial future.

In the United States, millions of people with low or no credit are excluded from the exact financial opportunities that allow them to improve their credit. Dollarito sought to help their clients circumvent this paradox by addressing the limitations of traditional credit scoring models. The company wanted to facilitate a more accurate evaluation of a person’s repayment capabilities based on their banking transactions, behavioral data and economic factors. However, Dollarito lacked a scalable, secure and compliant technology foundation, which was fundamental to achieving their objective.

Enter the IBM Cloud® platform.