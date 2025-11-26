Dollarito expands credit access for low-score communities with a solution built on IBM Cloud
Dollarito is a digital lending platform focused on helping individuals with no credit history or low credit scores access transparent, responsible and reasonably priced loans—empowering them to build credit and improve their financial future.
In the United States, millions of people with low or no credit are excluded from the exact financial opportunities that allow them to improve their credit. Dollarito sought to help their clients circumvent this paradox by addressing the limitations of traditional credit scoring models. The company wanted to facilitate a more accurate evaluation of a person’s repayment capabilities based on their banking transactions, behavioral data and economic factors. However, Dollarito lacked a scalable, secure and compliant technology foundation, which was fundamental to achieving their objective.
Enter the IBM Cloud® platform.
After evaluating their business needs and technology options, Dollarito reached out to IBM to create a web solution with a secured, compliant and scalable infrastructure. This solution needed to be fully tailored to their mission of serving communities with limited access to credit.
IBM’s web solution combined infrastructure optimization and regulatory compliance, powered by IBM Cloud for Financial Services®, with advanced AI capabilities from the IBM watsonx® portfolio of products. This combination enabled smarter strategy and operations through generative AI and foundation models.
With fully containerized operations and a data mesh strategy, featuring strict audit trails and access controls, the solution also enabled Dollarito to focus on innovation while maintaining trust and transparency.
Through their new AI-powered credit evaluation model, Dollarito has achieved results, such as:
By moving beyond traditional credit scoring, Dollarito empowers clients to resolve urgent financial needs quickly and safely. The partnership with IBM has strengthened Dollarito’s position as a leader in inclusive fintech innovation. As they continue to grow, they intend to continue collaborating with IBM teams to develop new use cases and adopt advanced technologies that build on their existing infrastructure.
Dollarito is a digital lending platform that helps communities with no credit history or low FICO scores to access transparent, responsible and reasonably priced loans. Dollarito applies AI to banking, transactional and behavioral data to evaluate the repayment capability more accurately than FICO scores.
