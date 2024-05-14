Dan.com began by creating an unused domain pool to make it easier for users to find available domain names. “We bring inventory and supply from all possible sources together via our unused domain pool API, so we can have a shared inventory of unused and available domain names that can be distributed,” says Sardeha.

However, Dan.com still needed to solve the problems involved with transferring domain names from one user and registrar to another. In the primary market, there are thousands of registrars that manage domains, each of which have their own processes and lock-ins, which made these transactions complicated, expensive and time-consuming. To accomplish its goals, Dan.com realized it needed to use blockchain technology. “We realized blockchain could help us with, for example, smart contract capabilities and a public ledger so we could automate and scale processes that were previously manual, ranging from legal contract creation to actual domain transfer to delivery,” says Sardeha.

Dan.com worked with IBM and Unchain to create a blockchain solution. “We very easily got the blockchain running on IBM's services. I don't even want to think about what kind of hassle we would have had to go through if we had to set up our own servers,” says Sardeha. Using IBM Blockchain technology, Dan.com automated the process for changing the ownership of a domain without the involvement of intermediary brokers. “This automation gives us new opportunities because domain transactions don’t have to take weeks to complete and we can offer more complex transaction types, like leasing or renting a domain, in a scalable way,” says Sardeha. The solution can also automatically accommodate situations such as the end of a domain name lease or rent period, and the return of the domain back to the seller.

Dan.com uses the blockchain solution’s public domain transaction verification ledger to replace the outdated WHOIS database. Users can access the Dan.com public blockchain explorer to check if a domain is under an agreement and see how many owners a domain has. With this information, users can avoid the legal challenges associated with offering rentals and domain leases, since the ledger acts as the irrefutable notary that tracks who owns which domain and who should be legally liable for the content published on a domain.