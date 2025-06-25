CRIF and IBM
CRIF, a global fintech and information services provider, faced a significant challenge as their cloud consumption rapidly increased. Managing costs across multiple providers, such as Amazon and Azure, became increasingly complex, leading to financial strain and operational inefficiencies. The lack of centralized, transparent cost control and chargeback mechanisms posed a risk of uncontrolled financial losses and hindered their ability to innovate cost-effectively. This situation demanded an urgent solution to prevent potential financial disasters and ensure sustainable growth.
Massimo Gentilini, CRIF Corporate CTO, explains, “Cloud provider invoices are detailed but very complicated, so you need a tool that provides a comprehensible, simple, and transparent summary like IBM Apptio™.”
CRIF integrated the IBM® Cloudability® platform into their existing systems to tackle their cloud cost management challenges. The Cloudability solution is contained within the IBM Apptio® FinOps portfolio and boasts advanced allocation features, such as intelligent mappings, to provide centralized visibility into the costs of various roles across the business. Cloudability includes dashboards and easy-to-understand reporting that surfaces detailed cost breakdowns tailored for various stakeholders across the business. In addition, CRIF is able to optimize their cloud resources effectively and identify areas of potential waste using the solution’s powerful—but user-friendly— optimization recommendations.
Mr. Gentilini highlights, “We understood that we had to use AI to generate efficiency in processes, operations, systems and code writing—all in a phase in which things were changing very quickly and it was not easy to adapt resources.” The implementation process included data loading from AWS and Microsoft Azure, integration with Active Directory for single sign-on and comprehensive user training. The collaboration with IBM led to significant breakthroughs, solving CRIF’s immediate financial concerns and positioning them for future growth and innovation.
Post-transformation, CRIF experienced a substantial improvement in their financial and operational efficiency. Implementing Cloudability resulted in a 30% reduction in cloud costs within six months, providing significant cost savings and enhancing transparency in cloud spending. With this optimization, CRIF was able to allocate resources more effectively, support AI initiatives and improve overall financial decision-making.
Mr. Gentilini notes, “Cloudability has enabled us to manage cloud costs more effectively, reducing waste and optimizing resource usage, which has greatly improved our operational efficiency." As an ongoing collaborator, IBM continues to support CRIF in their journey toward sustainable growth, helping ensure they remain at the forefront of technological innovation and cost management.
Founded in 1988 and based in Bologna, Italy, CRIF (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a global provider of credit bureau, business information and digital financial solutions. Operating in over 50 countries, CRIF serves financial institutions, insurers and businesses, helping them make smarter decisions through data and analytics. With approximately 2,700 employees and annual revenues exceeding EUR 500 million, CRIF is committed to innovation, compliance and financial empowerment.
