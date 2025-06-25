CRIF, a global fintech and information services provider, faced a significant challenge as their cloud consumption rapidly increased. Managing costs across multiple providers, such as Amazon and Azure, became increasingly complex, leading to financial strain and operational inefficiencies. The lack of centralized, transparent cost control and chargeback mechanisms posed a risk of uncontrolled financial losses and hindered their ability to innovate cost-effectively. This situation demanded an urgent solution to prevent potential financial disasters and ensure sustainable growth.

Massimo Gentilini, CRIF Corporate CTO, explains, “Cloud provider invoices are detailed but very complicated, so you need a tool that provides a comprehensible, simple, and transparent summary like IBM Apptio™.”