When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Cornell in 2020 and the campuses were emptied of students and staff, the need for facilities management and maintenance didn’t stop. While there was offline functionality within the new system, most users had to be on campus to use it while sharing devices—but that was no longer feasible. The need to push for more Maximo licenses and mobile devices became more prominent.



Before COVID-19, not everyone within Facilities had a mobile device. Painters, for example, didn’t need access to Maximo before the pandemic. They would fill out a slip, hand it to an administrative coordinator, and their time and particular work orders would be entered. But with administrative staff off campus and unable to log hours, accurate labor reporting became harder to capture.



“When Covid hit, we didn’t have a lot of staff on campus and work logs became critical for us in understanding where someone left off on a job. Plus, with people needing to take sick leave for a long time, we needed to know where other technicians could pick up for that person,” says Kristi Cooley, an IT Manager at Cornell. “We also had to think about safety, keeping employees physically apart and no longer sharing devices.”



Access to Maximo and mobile helps technicians jump on emergencies in real time. Users can be in the field working on one thing and have access to immediate work orders coming in. They can take it on or reassign the task to someone in a better location or with more appropriate resources to do it, even if it’s a team in another zone.



“With COVID-19, we needed to take a streamlined approach to our maintenance and the different types of work that we were responsible for,” explains Becraft. “We had new leadership in our division that believed in data-driven decision-making. We needed the system to give us the answers no one else could. Leadership started looking at what was in each work order and who was assigned to that team and others. ‘Did they need to share resources? If one team had a significant backlog in one zone, could someone in another zone offer support to get them out of backlog?’”