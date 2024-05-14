Maintaining an advanced fiber optic network that spans more than 36,000 miles, Consolidated Communications delivers services that businesses and consumers in its 24-state coverage area depend on daily, from television and video streaming to commercial Internet access. “Our business is really about enabling our customers to communicate with each other and consume various forms of media,” explains Danny Butler, Manager of Network Surveillance at Consolidated Communications.

With service reliability at a premium, Consolidated Communications requires highly responsive fault monitoring and issue resolution across its sizeable network. “At Consolidated, we like zero-call resolution,” says Butler. “We want to identify and remediate an issue before a customer even calls in.”

As a company that continues to grow rapidly, Consolidated Communications also needs to quickly and seamlessly incorporate newly acquired systems into its network operations. To scale its business without compromising service delivery, the networking provider sought a flexible, integrated fault monitoring platform designed to boost responsiveness and help ease the process of entering new markets.