Comdata gives fleet operators tools to analyze their fuel expenses and highlight opportunities to cut costs. However, with over 45 years of industry experience, the company knew that the best way of promoting efficient spend would be to put real-time decision support information directly in the hands of drivers.

Tom Pierce, Comdata Vice President Fleet IT, explains: “We wanted to help drivers make better fueling decisions, by giving them a real-time tool to plan the best place for their next stop.”

The aim was to create a next-generation application that would combine fleet telematics and GPS information with Comdata’s rich repository of data on fuel merchants, complete with real-time prices, 24 hours a day. The natural choice was a mobile app that could run on the drivers’ own devices, giving them the ability, when stopped, to review the best future fueling options based on their route and predicted journey time.

“We knew that the app would depend very heavily on location services, and we wanted to take advantage of an existing geo-spatial toolset so that we could move forward quickly,” says Pierce. “The business was keen to get the app completed as soon as possible.”