A delicious, well-crafted meal is its own art form. Finding the delicate balance between flavors, textures and nutrition can be challenging enough, even with the richest of ingredients. But when using out of season produce or substandard foods, the finest chef will struggle to create something delicious, let alone a culinary masterpiece.

For Colli del Garda, a niche provider of cured meats, delivering consistent, high-quality ingredients is not only a must, it’s a family tradition.

“Our farm is a family business. Since our beginning, we’ve applied the same passion and traditional methods since we started, selecting valuable breeds — especially local native genetics — and exceeding the quality standards we target,” explains Mr. Stefano Azzini, owner of Colli del Garda. “Our mission is to produce and market while respecting the balance between man and nature, and to do that, we need to take care of the entire supply chain, from the birth of the animal to the food on your table.”

While quality had always been a priority for Colli del Garda, the business struggled with how to demonstrate and express this commitment to consumers. But with the rise of blockchain technology, the company realized that it was facing an opportunity.

“It was a visibility problem,” clarifies Mr. Azzini. “We wanted to instill confidence and trust in our customers. We wanted them to know that when they bought our products, they knew what they were getting and how much we worked to guarantee that result. We also believed blockchain would let us better express our values and commitment, according to our motto: ‘Say what you do. Do what you say.’”

At the same time, the business would be able to accelerate its traceability and process management efforts. And by more closely monitoring the end of the supply chain — the purchases made by consumers — Colli del Garda could even gain valuable insight into customer preference and buying behaviors.